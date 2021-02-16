India's Sterling and Wilson - which has a global solar engineering, procurement and construction portfolio of more than 10.6 GWp - says that its latest contract in Egypt is for one of the country's largest PV projects.From pv magazine India Mumbai-based Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL) has signed a $127.5 million engineering, procurement and construction order in Kom Ombo, Egypt. The Indian multinational EPC player said it secured the order from "Saudi Arabia's leading renewable energy company," but it did not name the company. The plant will be commissioned before March 2022, according to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...