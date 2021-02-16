First Solar has sold off U.S. solar projects, including 200 MW scheduled to go into service in June, as well as 700 MW of capacity in early-stage development.From pv magazine USA Longroad Energy Holdings has announced plans to acquire the Sun Streams 2, 4, and 5 solar projects in Arizona from First Solar. The deal includes the 200 MW Sun Streams 2 solar plant, which is under construction and set to go into service in June. The other two projects, which represent a combined 700 MW of capacity, have yet to break ground. They could be developed to include up to 2 GWh of energy storage capacity. First ...

