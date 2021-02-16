There is normally a spike in average wholesale electricity prices in Australia in January. This year, however, increased solar PV and wind generation have bucked this traditional trend.From pv magazine Australia Wholesale electricity prices are trending lower in the first month of 2021 across all states in Australia, according to research from Cornwall Insight, which notes that this builds on the low-price outcomes seen in December 2020. Solar and wind have been accounting for more of the electricity mix, pushing down the contributions of fossil fuels, as well as wholesale prices. "It is, in fact, ...

