Novadiscovery raises Series A2 financing from Sanofi to advance JINKO, its best-in-class clinical trial simulation platform

NOVA to develop COVID-19 disease model to support Sanofi's vaccine and therapeutic efforts

Lyon, France - 16 February 2021: Novadiscovery ("NOVA"), a leading health tech company offering JINKO, a best-in-class clinical trial simulation platform to predict drug efficacy and optimize clinical trial development, today announces that it has raised €2.5 million in a Series A2 financing round from Sanofi.

The funds will be used to advance NOVA's in silico clinical trial simulation platform, JINKO; to facilitate the Company's expansion into the US; and develop a COVID-19 disease model in collaboration with Sanofi. JINKO's workflows are designed to closely resemble those of real life clinical studies and it offers an integrated suite of applications from Discovery to Market Access.

Isabelle Vitali, Sanofi's Global Head of Digital Innovation, will join NOVA's Board of Directors.

Disease modeling and clinical trial simulation is increasingly being used in pharmaceutical development to support decision making. An effective COVID-19 disease model could be of huge benefit as society strives to tackle new strains and mutations of the virus, the complexity of the pathophysiology of the infection, and uncertainties around changing vaccination administration schedules.

François-Henri Boissel, CEO, NOVA, said:"Sanofi is a global leader in the pharma sector and is at the forefront of digital healthcare innovation. This strategic investment reflects the strength of NOVA's clinical trial simulation technology and the growing awareness of its potential to transform drug R&D by accelerating and de-risking clinical development. We look forward to working closely with Sanofi to further test and enhance JINKO's power and expand our understanding of how to best serve our customers' needs."

Olivier Bogillot, President of Sanofi France, commented: "At Sanofi, we are committed to identifying the very best in digital healthcare and technology to advance new and innovative ways to better serve patients. NOVA's decision-support technology for clinical trial development has the potential to remove delays in bringing much needed treatments to patients and we are delighted to collaborate with them as they progress their strategy.This agreement is also part of Sanofi's efforts on several parallel fronts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, it demonstrates our willingness to support innovative and promising French health technology companies that contribute to the national research effort to try to overcome SARS-CoV-2."

About NOVA

NOVA is a leading health tech company using in silico clinical trials to predict drug efficacy and optimize clinical trial development. The Company aims to improve R&D productivity and maximize patient outcomes by predicting the clinical benefit of a potential new drug candidate through computer simulation, ahead of human trials.

NOVA's innovative approach leverages disease modeling and simulation expertise accumulated over the past decade and combines mathematical models of diseases and potential new treatments with virtual patients in its integrated clinical trial simulation platform, Jinko.

Novadiscovery is headquartered in Lyon, France and has a team of around 30 scientists, engineers & clinicians who work at the interface of biology, pharmacology, mathematics & computer science.

For more information, please visit https://www.novadiscovery.com and follow us on Twitter @novadiscovery and linkedin.com/company/novadiscovery

About Sanofi



Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, and provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions. With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.