DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on February 15, 2021

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on February 15, 2021 16-Feb-2021 / 07:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on February 15, 2021 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on February 15, 2021. Resolutions passed on Item of the agenda: Item 1: On determining the Composition of RusHydro's Management Board. Adopted Resolution: 1. The composition of the Company Management Board to be determined to be Five (5) persons. 2. To terminate the powers of Sergey Vyacheslavovich Vasilyev, Andrey Valentinovich Kazachenkov and Bayrta Nikolayevna Perveeva as Members of the Management Board from the date of adoption of this Resolution. 3. Roman Nikolayevich Berdnikov and Nikolay Igorevich Karpukhin to be elected as Members of the Management Board of the Company as from February 16, 2021. 4. The following to be agreed upon: 4.1. Concurrent services of the Management Board Members on positions in management bodies of companies controlled by RusHydro; 4.2. Participation of Roman Nikolayevich Berdnikov in the Supervisory Boards of the Hydropower Industry of Russia Association and NP SEB of UES (NTS EES), as well as in the Board of Trustees of the Siberian Federal University Federal State Autonomous Educational Institution of Higher Education; 4.3. Participation of Nikolay Igorevich Karpukhin in the Board of Trustees of the National Research University Moscow State University of Civil Engineering Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education. Nikolay Igorevich Karpukhin does not own shares in the company's authorized capital. Share in the company's authorized capital, held by Roman Nikolayevich Berdnikov, is equivalent to 0.000002%. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 93596 EQS News ID: 1168511 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 16, 2021 01:51 ET (06:51 GMT)