Capgemini SE: Press Release// Capgemini and OVHcloud announce global alliance partnership to empower organizations with secure cloud transformation

Good morning,



Please find below the press release issued today.

Best regards,

Florence Lièvre

Global PR Manager | Group Marketing & Communications

Capgemini Group | Paris

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71

Email : florence.lievre@capgemini.com

_____________________

Press contact Capgemini:

Michele Moore Duhen

Tel.: +44 370 905 3408

Email: michele.mooreduhen@capgemini.com (mailto:michele.mooreduhen@capgemini.com) Press contact OVHcloud:

Lorine Schieber

Email: lorine.schieber@ovhcloud.com (mailto:lorine.schieber@ovhcloud.com) press@ovhcloud.com (mailto:press@ovhcloud.com)





Capgemini and OVHcloud announce global alliance partnership to empower organizations with secure cloud transformation

The new alliance builds on the companies' long-term relationship in France to bring robust cloud solutions to organizations across the globe

Paris, February 16, 2021 - Capgemini and OVHcloud today announced a global alliance partnership agreement intended to address the cloud transformation needs of public and private organizations. The alliance partnership combines the power and innovation of OVHcloud's next-generation cloud solutions with Capgemini's deep experience in data protection, security, AI and data analytics, applications, cloud managed services and cloud native development. The combined expertise will help organizations create secure cloud infrastructure with internationally recognized levels of security.

Unifying Capgemini and OVHcloud's commitments to secure cloud transformation, the two companies have formed an alliance partnership. Together, they intend to build complete sovereign cloud solutions in the context of the European Alliance on Industrial Data and Cloud and the Important Project of Common European Interest) on Cloud Infrastructure and Services due to be launched in 2021. .

The companies will cooperate to leverage their capabilities globally, offering organizations access to a unique set of services and skills for secure, end-to-end cloud infrastructure services in public, private and hybrid clouds. The solution is also intended to promote open source software and leverage GAIA-Xstandards on cloud federation, to allow interoperability, portability, trust, and transparency across infrastructure, applications and data. The global alliance partnership will notably allow to enable the development of European data spaces that bring together public and private players to generate value from data.

In line with their respective commitments to reduce their environmental footprint, OVHcloud and Capgemini will work together to enable a sustainable use of cloud services. This will include ensuring their common solutions strive towards carbon neutrality by optimizing usage of resources according to client needs, promoting a more energy efficient supply chain, managing infrastructure and hardware lifecycles and favoring a more local mix of energy sources.

The alliance partnership builds on Capgemini and OVHcloud's long-standing collaboration with several global software vendors to propose end to end integrated sovereign solutions, leveraging the OVHcloud Open Trusted Cloud, SecNumCloud and health data hosting labels.

OVHcloud and Capgemini will work together to combine capabilities and investments to develop their collaboration globally. Capgemini will also bring its deep experience in the global cloud market, and its internally developed IP, to support joint clients in accelerating their cloud journey.

"OVHcloud is proud to partner with Capgemini to provide public and private organizations with common and trusted cloud solutions that ensure data protection and privacy in compliance with GDPR," says Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud. "The synergy between our two companies will allow us to respond to the security, interoperability and transparency requirements of all types of organizations in an efficient and adapted way, facilitating their journey to the cloud."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with OVHcloud to empower organizations globally with secure cloud digital transformation," comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. "By combining Capgemini's expertise in cybersecurity and data sovereignty, with OVHcloud's vision for the future of cloud infrastructure, we can empower customers with the business speed and agility they need to achieve their cloud transformation goals."

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini's purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating 400,000 servers within its own 32 data centers across 4 continents. For more than 20 years, the Group has been leveraging an integrated model that provides full control of our value chain, from designing our servers to managing our data centers through to orchestrating our fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to cover, independently, the full spectrum of use cases for our 1.6 million customers across 140 countries. OVHcloud now offers customers latest-generation solutions that combine high performance, predictable pricing and full data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

Attachment