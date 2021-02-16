DJ Five PhosAgro Directors Recognised by the Expert Council for the 15th National Director of the Year Prize

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) Five PhosAgro Directors Recognised by the Expert Council for the 15th National Director of the Year Prize 16-Feb-2021 / 10:10 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For Immediate Release 16 February 2021

Five PhosAgro Directors Recognised by the Expert Council for the 15th National Director of the Year Prize

Moscow - Five members of PhosAgro's Board of Directors - Xavier Rolet, Irina Bokova, Andrey Guryev, Marcus Rhodes and Andrey Sharonov - have been recognised by the Expert Council for the 15th national Director of the Year Prize.

The national Director of the Year Prize was established in 2006 to recognise the personal contribution of directors to the development of corporate governance and to promote best practices for the work of boards of directors in Russian companies. Award winners are selected by the Prize's Expert Council from among the participants in the annual ratings of best directors prepared by the Independent Directors Association (IDA) and the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RUIE) in partnership with PwC.

Mr Rolet, Chairman of PhosAgro's Board of Directors, was named one of the top 25 Board chairs.

Ms Bokova, Chair of PhosAgro's Board of Directors Sustainable Development Committee, Mr Rhodes and Mr Sharonov, a member of three PhosAgro Board committees, were included among the top 50 independent directors.

During the 10th Russian Corporate Governance Forum, Mr Guryev, PhosAgro's CEO and a member of the Company's Board of Directors, was declared the winner in the category "Contribution to the Development of ESG Culture". In addition, PhosAgro's Corporate Secretary, Sergey Samosyuk, was named the winner in the category "Corporate Governance Director / Corporate Secretary".

"For PhosAgro, a global company that interacts with a wide range of international stakeholders - from investors and regulators to customers in 102 countries around the world - a commitment to ESG principles, transparency and disclosure, as well as improving corporate governance standards, are clear priorities.

"With that in mind, the fact that half of the members of PhosAgro's Board of Directors were recognised by the prestigious Expert Council for the 15th national Director of the Year Prize is especially significant for us as confirmation that PhosAgro's corporate governance system is in line with best practices," said Mr Rolet about the award results.

Contacts

PJSC PhosAgro

Andrey Serov, Head of the Investor Relations Department

+7 495 232 9689 ext. 2187

ir@phosagro.ru

Timur Belov, Press Officer

+7 495 232 9689 ext. 2652

EM

Sam VanDerlip

vanderlip@em-comms.com

+44 207 002 7859

About us

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/ NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in over 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 Sequence No.: 93597 EQS News ID: 1168517 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2021 02:10 ET (07:10 GMT)