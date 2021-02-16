Formpipe presents new growth strategy and financial targets

The software company Formpipe presents a new growth strategy and new financial targets when the company today publishes its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. The new strategy captures opportunities to deliver on a number of markets with the self-developed and successful product Lasernet.

" Formpipe has a stable and profitable business for the public sector, a strong organization and high-quality products that meet an increasing demand as digitalization progresses. With an average annual sales growth exceeding 12 percent since 2016, Lasernet is an important part of Formpipe's continued growth journey. As per the acquisition of EFS in July 2020, our opportunity to scale sales of Lasernet increased, and we see significant potential in accelerating our growth the upcoming years." Says Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe.

Key points in growth strategy 2021-2025

Formpipe develops and sells software and cloud services in digital information services through a strong network of certified partners and by our own organization

The business model is based on increasing the recurring revenue by selling our products as SaaS to the greatest possible extent

Strategic acquisitions complement organic growth

Investments in sales and delivery capacity to support partners and meet demand for Lasernet

Focus on accelerated growth in the US and Europe

While entering a strategic growth journey, the company sets new financial targets:

The average annual revenue growth will amount to 10 percent 2021 - 2025

70 percent of total revenue will consist of recurring revenue by 2025

The operating margin will gradually be strengthened and exceed 20 percent in 2025

Over time, at least 50 percent of the year's net income will be distributed as dividends to our shareholders

Investments in growth will primarily take place through capacity building with focus on the USA and Europe. The build-up phase provides a not insignificant short-term negative margin impact before we reach the goals above.

" This is an aggressive venture that gives us the opportunity to make use of the momentum in the market, to develop Formpipe long-term. During the pandemic, we see an increased opportunity to recruit necessary and coveted expertise. We therefore take on some initial investments that will give a short-term negative margin impact but that will deliver good yield long-term." Christian Sundin finalizes.

Presentation for investors, analysts and media:

Formpipe's president and CEO Christian Sundin, will present the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results alongside the new growth strategy and financial targets at a webcast, today the 16th of February at 01.00 PM.

How to participate in the webcast

Link to register for the event: https://www.lyyti.in/LIVE_Q_Formpipe_Software__Feb_16th_0854

Live broadcast of the event will be available through this link: https://www.redeye.se/events/803053/803053

Report and presentation will be made available for download at:

Financial reports

For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85





