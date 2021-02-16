Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
WKN: A0M64S ISIN: US67011U2087 
Stuttgart
16.02.21
08:10 Uhr
6,700 Euro
-0,200
-2,90 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
16.02.2021 | 09:01
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for the 12 months of 2020 against the same period the year before

DJ Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for the 12 months of 2020 against the same period the year before 

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) 
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for the 12 months of 2020 against the same period the year before 
16-Feb-2021 / 10:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for the 12 months of 2020 against the same period the year before 
 
Normalized[1] cargo turnover of the Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) totaled 110.6 million tons (-21%). 
 
Liquid cargo 
Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 87.8 million tons, down by 26.6 million tons (-23.3%). The indicator was 
mostly affected by decrease in transshipment of crude oil (-31.5%, or 24.7 million tons) against the backdrop of a 
general decline in cargo turnover of this raw material in Russian ports, following the global trends caused by the 
COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of the OPEC+ agreement to reduce oil production from May 1, 2020. 
 
Dry cargo 
Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 22.8 million tons (-10.8%, or 2.8 million tons), including 7.1 million tons of 
bulk cargo (+9.3%, or 0.6 million tons). The increase in bulk cargo transshipment partially offset the decline in 
ferrous metal and cast iron turnover, as their transshipment volume amounted to 9.5 million tons (-17.6% or 2.0 million 
tons). 
 
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC 
Transneft. 
 
NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair 
Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS 
LLC on a parity basis. 
 
For more information, please contact: 
MSidorov@ncsp.com (for press) 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] NCSP Group's cargo turnover normalized indicators for 2019: in the transshipment volume, the turnover through NGT 
LLC and Berth No. 2019 is not taken into account. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US67011U2087 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          NCSP 
LEI Code:      LEIA0010014976 
Sequence No.:  93598 
EQS News ID:   1168516 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2021 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
