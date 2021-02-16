Three Nexen Tire OE tires approved for new Audi A3 family

- German automaker approves three new tire models N'FERA Sport, N'Blue S and WINGUARD Sport 2

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced that it will supply the N'FERA SPORT, N'Blue S, and WINGUARD Sport 2 tires for the new fourth-generation Audi A3.



The fourth-generation Audi A3 family, first unveiled in March 2020, comprises the premium compact "Audi A3 Sportback" model built on Volkswagen Group's MQB platform; and the new luxury "Audi A3 Limousine" which features a luxurious interior and exterior design that offers a comfortable ride and dynamic driving performance.



Nexen Tire's N'FERA SPORT is a European-style premium sports tire that boasts outstanding performance on wet and dry road surfaces. It features upgraded fast driving stability and handling performance, and maximized grip and braking power.

As for the N'Blue S, it is suitable for eco-friendly and high-performance vehicles, which minimizes rotational resistance in response to Europe's tightened CO2 regulations. Nexen Tire also improved noise and fuel efficiency of the N'Blue S in compliance with European environmental standards while reducing pass-by noise. In particular, it improved high-speed drainage and rain-braking power compared to existing products in the line.

And finally, the WINGUARD Sport 2 is a premium alpine tire that offers steady high-performance of handling and braking capabilities on wet and dry roads and is also developed to provide a stable driving experience even on icy and snowy surfaces.

N'FERA SPORT is fitted in size 225/45R17 91Y, N'Blue S in 205/55R16 91V, and WINGUARD Sport 2 in 205/55R16 91H.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

