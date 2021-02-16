Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced bioavailability research on CBD isolate and CBD broad spectrum particle size with NAVCO Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Navco"), an accredited laboratory located in Burlington, Ontario. The Company understands that the bioavailability of CBD skin and muscle products is significantly impacted by skin permeation processes associated with nano-particle delivery systems. As an industry leader in developing high-end CBD products for discerning customers, Sweet Earth is also committed to leading scientific research in the efficacy of CBD products as well.

The bioavailability of skincare products is associated on two distinct methods: topical and transdermal. While topical pertains to efficacy of CBD and absorption of the Company's creams and muscle rubs on the topmost layer of the skin, transdermal penetration can go as deep as the bloodstream. Sweet Earth is committed to providing products that permeate the skin to provide superior efficacy.

Research and development ("R&D") with Navco will leverage the latest in computational sciences with a keen focus on nano-sized particles. R&D will measure bioavailability of skin creams to determine and validate quantitative permeation of drug molecules or solutes across polymeric membranes, skin. Research will determine important relationships between skin, active pharmaceutical ingredients, molecular size, and formulation by measuring the absorption and diffusion of Sweet Earth's skin and muscle care products. Results will be published and released in a paper, which the Company will also apply to its products.

Specific tests include, but are not limited to:

Invitro permeation study and permeation rate determination Drug stability under skin condition, and carrier studies Microbial growth, antibiotic and preservative studies

The Company has already received numerous accolades for its products1 and hopes to become a leader in scientific research in the CBD sector.

Chris Cooper, CFO of Sweet Earth, commented, "Already an industry pioneer with our farm-to-shelf concept, we also plan to become a leader in the laboratory as well. We believe that complete vertical integration requires commitment in the greenhouse, as well as and in the laboratory. Understanding the scientific side of efficacy will allow us to continue to lead the sector with new and exciting products."

Marek Jasinski, CEO at Navco Pharmaceuticals, commented, "We are very excited to work with Sweet Earth in researching the key components in CBD isolate and full spectrum isolates that will maximize efficacy in the skin and muscle care products. Sweet Earth has always been a product leader and this partnership will solidify its position as an innovative scientific leader, which is important as it continues to expand its operations into the cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors."

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website:https://sweetearthcbdcorp.com .

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of skin and body care products that includes facial products, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com .

Sweet Earth operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com .

Sweet Earth has created a line of CBD that cigarettes are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG"). The cigarettes are completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. The cigarettes are also rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene and are sold on its online portal, https://www.sweetearthsmooth.com

