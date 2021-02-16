Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) ("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brad Lazich, P.Geo., as its new Vice President of Exploration.

Prior to joining Ready Set Gold, Mr. Lazich was a Senior Project Geologist with Glencore Plc. where he was recently recognized for leading a team that made a significant, 30 million tonne high-grade Cu-Ni-PGE discovery in the Sudbury nickel camp. Brad has also served as a Project Geologist for Vale Canada Ltd. and as an Exploration Geologist for Teck Resources Ltd. where he has worked across North America in multiple commodities and has been involved with several significant mineral discoveries. Brad brings a modern, discovery-driven, and systematic approach to the exploration efforts at Ready Set Gold that fits well with the Company's strong portfolio of projects.

"Brad is a senior geologist who brings a wealth of experience, having held progressively senior exploration roles with three major mining companies during his 13 year career as an exploration geologist. Having Brad accept the position of Vice President of Exploration with us is a strong vote of confidence for the Northshore Project and our team welcomes his expertise. Brad has spent a significant amount of time familiarizing himself with the Northshore project and has developed a geological model that will be used to guide the Company's exploration efforts going forward. The new model was developed to help identify the gold-bearing structures and their geology so that future drilling is focused on expanding the known deposit while also focusing on high-grade gold-bearing structures. His demonstrated leadership, detailed understanding of the project, dynamic and innovative thinking, will assist Ready Set Gold's efforts to rapidly advance the project as he leads our exploration team going forward," says Christian Scovenna, CEO/Director of Ready Set Gold.

"I am very happy to join Ready Set Gold as Vice President of Exploration at such an exciting time! After reviewing the available data, I strongly believe that the Northshore gold project has significant upside potential for investors as do the Company's other earlier stage exploration projects, Hemlo Eastern Flanks and Emmons Peak. I am excited to work with the Ready Set Gold team and define the significant discovery and upside potential for each project," says Mr. Lazich, Vice President of Exploration for Ready Set Gold.

Brad holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Laurentian University and is registered as a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) with Professional Geoscientists Ontario (PGO). Mr. Lazich will also act as Ready Set Gold's QP.

The Board of Directors of Ready Set Gold will grant Mr. Lazich a total of 275,000 incentive stock options which will be exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.60 per share. The options will be vested in increments of 25% of the total grant, each 3 months after the initial issue date of February 16th, 2021.

About Ready Set Gold Corporation

Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol RDY and the Borse Frankfurt Exchange as 0MZ. The Company has consolidated and now owns a 100% interest in the Northshore Gold Property, located in the prolific Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization. The Company also owns a 100% interest in two separate claim blocks totaling 4,453 hectares known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in a continuous claim block totaling 1,634 hectares comprising the Emmons Peak Project located 50 km south of Dryden, Ontario that is near the Treasury Metals Goliath and Goldlund advanced gold development projects.

