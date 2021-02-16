MicroPort CRM, a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation (Stock code: 00853.HK), a pioneering company in the field of Cardiac Rhythm Management, has launched an online education website, MicroPort Academy CRM. The website is dedicated to Healthcare Professionals who want to enhance their knowledge about cardiac pacing therapy and the functionality of MicroPort CRM products. It was developed in collaboration with Stimuprat Editions, and designed by world-renowned experts in cardiac pacing.

MicroPort Academy CRM provides personalized and interactive training plans, ranging from diagnosis of ECG tracings to techniques of pacemaker implantation, programming simulation and troubleshooting. The site is open to health care professionals worldwide, and is aimed at both beginners and experienced people in cardiac rhythm management.

"Providing additional training to healthcare professionals to support them in better understanding and use of our products has always been part of our mission", said Benoît Clinchamps, President of MicroPort CRM. "Our goal is to provide the highest quality training and ensure it is accessible to everyone, all over the world. To launch this website as part of our mission, we relied on electrophysiologists who are not only experts, but who are also guided by their passion to share their experience and knowledge."

Prof. Pierre Bordachar, Electrophysiologist from University Hospital of Bordeaux and Medical Advisor at Stimuprat Editions, stated, "There are no better trainings than those based on real cases. This is why we have paid particular attention to building courses around real world situations, illustrated by numerous ECG tracings, videos, and programming simulations. I have no doubt that MicroPort Academy CRM brings a unique experience for cardiac pacing online training."

MicroPort Academy CRM will continue to be enriched with new modules, and to reflect both the evolution of practices and those of products. Cardiac Rhythm Management is an area where innovative solutions and technologies are emerging at a rapid pace, and where distance digital training brings all the power of their flexibility and efficiency.

For more information, please visit www.microportacademycrm.com

About MicroPort CRM

MicroPort CRM is a pioneering company in the field of Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), whose world headquarters are in Clamart, near Paris, France. Through our long-standing expertise in CRM, MicroPort CRM develops, manufactures and markets around the world cardiac pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization systems and ECG diagnostic solutions for the management of cardiac rhythm disorders and heart failure. Our state-of-the-art products are manufactured in Clamart, France, Saluggia, Italy, and in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

For more information, please refer to www.microport.com and www.microportacademycrm.com

About Stimuprat Editions

Stimuprat Editions, created by experts in the field of cardiology training, has been developing innovative and practical educational content for many years, allowing in-depth and unique learning experience.

Stimuprat Editions specializes in publishing books and designing digital training courses in cardiology for healthcare professionals. It offers free access on www.cardiocases.com, the largest collection of clinical cases and tracings in cardiac rhythmology, and designs training and simulation platforms on implantable device therapies for the biomedical industry.

Its unique expertise makes it the benchmark for training in the field of "Cardiac Rhythm Management".

