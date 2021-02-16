Atos International: Atos, Axione and Siemens to manage multi-service network and monitoring of three new metro lines in Paris

Paris, February 16, 2021 - Atos, Axione and Siemens have been awarded the contract to supply, implement and maintain the multi-service network and video surveillance system for three of the four future Parisian metro lines », the largest urban transport project in Europe.The project includes the construction of an automatic metro around Paris to avoid passing through the center of the French capital. The contract awarded to Atos, Axione and Siemens is worth €153 million and will continue until the construction of the Grand Paris Express is completed.

The new automatic metro lines (underground and overground), which will span 129 km and have 49 stations, will serve not only business and residential districts and airports, but also numerous local amenities. These transport lines will help create a new dynamic by increasing economic and social opportunities in the Paris region and beyond.

For this ambitious project, Atos, Axione and Siemens will bring together their industrial and technological expertise in the design, construction, implementation and deployment of the network infrastructures, datacenters, and access control and intrusion detection technologies. They will also manage telephony, air quality monitoring and intelligent video surveillance solutions. Finally, they will ensure the digital security of all systems. All these services will support the construction of the infrastructure over a long-term period.

"We are particularly proud to be building the infrastructure of these future metro lines by bringing together our integration know-how with our expertise in datacenters, telephony and cybersecurity. The Atos teams, in collaboration with local SMEs, are happy to put all their experience at the service of the citizens of Greater Paris and thus support the development of the region." said Guillaume Beuscart, SVP, Global Head of Retail, Transportation and Logistics atAtos.

"We are proud to contribute to this major project by deploying a multi-service network infrastructure, the cornerstone of the interconnection of all the technological systems of the Grand Paris Express metro. Axione's teams have designed a secure, innovative and scalable network architecture that meets the expectations of passenger transportation and is open to further developments. A project of this scale requires rigor, long-term commitment and multidisciplinary expertise - values that are at the heart of Axione's DNA." said Eric Jammaron, Deputy CEO, Axione.

"Creating intelligent infrastructures which serve the safety of people and property is the 'raison d'être' of our high value-added solutions. As part of the Grand Paris Express project, the Siemens Smart Infrastructure teams are mobilizing their expertise as integrators and their recognized know-how to design and develop specific and innovative technologies: access control, intrusion detection or even intelligent image analysis to detect suspicious events." said Doris Birkhofer, Managing Director at Siemens Smart Infrastructure France.

The three companies are committed to supporting the Société du Grand Paris throughout the duration of the contract with this proactive environmental approach to develop a modern and reliable public transportation network. This project shows how the expertise of the three companies could also be used to benefit other local ecosystems, in the areas of mobility services, decarbonization policies or urban planning.

This project reflects Atos' ambition to contribute to the development of "intelligent territories" and will facilitate the deployment of new digital services for local authorities and populations.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Axione

Axione, a major player in the digital development of rural and urban areas, has based its business plan on its ability to design, build, finance and operate next-generation digital infrastructure in a way that supports the democratisation of digital technology and its uses. Backed by its shareholders, Bouygues Energies & Services and Vauban Infrastructure Partners, and innovative partners, Axione is continuing to expand by providing private and public clients with solutions that help make digital technology a sustainable tool for their projects and policies.

www.axione.com - Follow us on @AxioneOfficiel

About Siemens Smart Infrastructure

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and has around 72,000 employees worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28,

2020.

In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €57.1 billion and net income of €4.2 billion. As of September 30, 2020, the company had around 293,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com

Press contacts

Atos: Lucie Duchateau - lucie.duchateau@atos.net (mailto:lucie.duchateau@atos.net) - +33 (0)7 62 85 35 10

(mailto:lucie.duchateau@atos.net) - +33 (0)7 62 85 35 10 Axione: Jade Soors - j.soors@axione.fr (mailto:j.soors@axione.fr) - +33 (0)7 62 10 93 93

(mailto:j.soors@axione.fr) - +33 (0)7 62 10 93 93 Siemens Smart Infrastructure: CLC Communications - Jérôme Saczewski, Christelle Grelou, Ingrid Jaunet - +33 (0)1 42 93 04 04 - c.grelou@clccom.com, i.jaunet@clccom.com

Attachment