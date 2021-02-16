SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy's Phoenix Motorcars Appoints Auto Industry Veteran Joe Mitchell as its New CEO

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its board of directors has appointed auto industry veteran Joseph R. Mitchell as its new chief executive officer, effective on Feb 15, 2021.

Mitchell's 30 years of automotive industry experience includes 20 years directly in the EV market. He started his career with Ford Motor Company of Canada in Operations and Quality and had a number of positions of increasing responsibility throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico. In 1999, Mitchell entered the EV and fuel cell vehicle market, taking on a position to run the electric powertrain operations for a newly formed JV between Ford, Daimler and Ballard Power to develop a fuel cell electric powertrain system for this emerging market. Through a number of mergers and restructurings, Mitchell continued with this organization, leading the electric powertrain group under the ownership of Ballard, Siemens VDO and Continental Automotive.

In 2012, Mitchell joined UQM Technologies, a leading global developer of electric powertrains for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. In 2015, he took over as President and CEO of UQM and led the company to win a number of major commercial EV contracts globally. In 2019 Joe led the merger of UQM with Danfoss, a large Danish based global industrial company looking to enter the EV market and supported the formation of Danfoss's Editron division whose main focus was on the development of electric powertrains for the commercial on- and off-highway EV markets along with the marine EV market. Mitchell served as VP of this newly formed division and supported the integration of UQM into Danfoss.

Mitchell has an MBA from Vanderbilt University along with a BSc from Niagara University and diploma in Operations and Industrial Management from Niagara College in Canada.

"We are excited to welcome Joe to the Phoenix Motorcars team," stated Mr. Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy. "Joe is a great addition to an already impressive management team, and I have total confidence in his ability to lead the organization to major success in the quarters ahead."

In preparation for rapid growth in 2021 and beyond, Phoenix Motorcars has significantly strengthened its management team since being acquired by SPI's EdisonFuture subsidiary. In addition to appointing Mitchell as CEO, other management additions include 35-year auto industry veteran Frank Jenkins as VP of Business Partnerships and Development, early Tesla employee Edmund Shen as VP of Product Management and Supply Chain, inventor of the first working all-electric school bus, Edward Monfort, as Senior VP, and finance veteran Wenbing Chris Wang as Senior VP of Finance. Most recently the company appointed Dr. Tom Zhang, a former HR executive with Tesla and Google, as VP of Human Resources.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

