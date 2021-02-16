The Italian energy provider agreed to buy 17 unsubsidized solar plants from U.K.-based Octopus Renewables for €205 million.Italian power provider A2A has acquired a 173 MW PV plant portfolio from U.K.-based Octopus Renewables for €205 million. "The asset is the largest merchant portfolio of plants in Italy, without GSE incentives, of which [the solar projects] nine are located in Lazio and eight in Sardinia," the company said, without providing more details on the 17 solar plants. The portfolio includes a 40 MW solar plant in Assemini, near Cagliari, on Italy's largest island, Sardinia, for which ...

