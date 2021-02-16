The Austrian government had devoted €50 million to the scheme for this year. These funds will enable the deployment of 15,957 PV systems.From pv magazine Germany The Austrian energy agency, OeMAG, has allocated 322 MW of PV capacity across 15,957 rooftop solar projects under the country's residential solar subsidy program. According to the Austrian authorities, the funding pot has triggered around €332.4 million in investments. Homeowners who install systems with capacities of up to 5 kW can qualify for a rebate of €250 per grid-connected kilowatt installed, or €350 per kilowatt of off-grid capacity. ...

