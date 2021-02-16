Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is pleased to announce the signing of a new agreement with Mälarenergi. Under the terms of the agreement, Hansen Trade will enable the Swedish utility company to automate continuous intraday trading operations in Nord Pool's intraday market.

The trading environment is rapidly transitioning towards one that is automated, making manual trading more challenging and costly. This changing market environment has pushed energy companies to reassess their processes and tools in order to maintain competitiveness and take advantage of opportunities in the market. Hansen Trade enables energy companies to automate manual trading processes and utilise the value potential of the intraday market.

Björn Lundkvist, Head of Trading, Mälarenergi, commented: "Over the course of the last few years, the intraday market has changed significantly and we have realized the challenge as it pertains to manual trading. The role of intraday trading continues to become more significant when the share of weather-dependent renewable energy production increases. Therefore, we saw a clear need for an automated trading system, and were convinced that with its strong track record and state-of-the-art technology, Hansen Trade was the right solution when it came to the automation and streamlining of trading operations."

Scott Weir, Chief Executive Officer, EMEA, Hansen Technologies, commented: "This agreement is a testament to Hansen Trade's success in the Nordic region. Our solution enables Mälarenergi to attain significant commercial benefits and modernise its daily trading operations. Hansen is proud to provide our customers with competitive advantages that enable them to optimise critical business operations with modern tools in a rapidly changing environment."

Run as a cloud-based SaaS solution, Hansen Trade fully meets the flexibility and scalability demands of the evolving energy trading market. This agreement with Mälarenergi follows the recent expansion of the partnership with Power-Deriva.

Hansen Technologies

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 550+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyze customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

Mälarenergi

About Mälarenergi

Mälarenergi is an infrastructure service company with more than 700 employees. The company is located in Mälardalen and delivers electricity, heating, water, cooling and speedy communication solutions with associated services. Mälarenergi offers energy-efficiency services to corporate customers in the region, and also sells electricity to private and corporate customers throughout Sweden. The group is owned by the city of Västerås and has sales of approximately SEK 3 billion. For more information, visit https://www.malarenergi.se

