Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung - Megachance!? Ad-hoc: Das ist der ganz große Durchbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
16.02.21
11:27 Uhr
15,350 Euro
-0,350
-2,23 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,40015,45011:42
15,40015,45011:42
PR Newswire
16.02.2021 | 11:15
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - AIDA Cruises opens 2021 cruise season

AIDA Cruises opens 2021 cruise season on March 20

ROSTOCK, Germany, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Cruises today announced it will open its 2021 cruise season starting March 20 with AIDAperla sailing around the Canary Islands, the group of Spanish islands off the northwest coast of Africa, a favorite "fly and cruise" vacation for German travelers looking to enjoy the region's "eternal spring" weather and unique destinations.

The German federal government has extended the lockdown to contain the pandemic until March 2021. Many of AIDA's cruise destinations have also implemented measures that significantly restrict international holiday travel through early spring.

As a result, AIDA is also announcing that all trips originally planned from March 6 up to and including March 19, 2021, are unable to take place. AIDA Cruises appreciates all guests affected for their understanding.

With the "AIDA promise," the cruise company offers guests more flexibility and security in planning. Generous booking options are part of AIDA's commitment to its guests, ranging from small down payments to free rebooking. The "AIDA promise" is included in the travel price for new bookings up to March 31, 2021, and applies to departures up to Oct. 31, 2021.

All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's extensive health and safety protocols, as well as national and local laws and regulations for infection protection. More information is available at www.aida.de/sichererurlaub.

All guests whose voyage cannot take place as originally scheduled will be informed immediately. To make it easy for guests to enjoy their long-awaited AIDA holidays at a later date, the company offers rebooking options from its diverse range of cruises.

All trips from the AIDA cruise program can be booked through summer 2022 with a local travel professional, online at www.aida.de or through the AIDA customer center.

SOURCE AIDA Cruises

CONTACT: Hansjörg Kunze, Vice President Communication & Sustainability, Tel.: +49 (0) 381 / 444-80 20, Fax: + 49 (0) 381 / 444-80 25, presse@aida.de

CARNIVAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.