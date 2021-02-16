Abingdon Health plc ("the Company"), a leading international developer and manufacturer of high quality and effective rapid tests, announces that the AbC-19 Rapid Test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies is now available for purchase by healthcare professionals on the Abingdon Health website.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005611/en/

The AbC-19 Rapid Test Process (Graphic: Business Wire)

The AbC-19 Rapid Test is a self-contained, highly accurate lateral flow immunoassay designed to give results within 20 minutes at the point of use. The test is designed to confirm the presence of IgG antibodies to the full trimeric spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. These are the type of antibodies which neutralise the virus and can produce immunity as found after vaccination or following an immune response to COVID-19. The attached image explains the AbC-19 Rapid Test Process.

Deployed at scale across populations, the test can aid policymakers, healthcare systems, the scientific community, and the public at large by:

Assisting health providers, researchers, and governments in understanding the extent of the SARS-CoV-2 infection and its spread through communities (seroprevalence)

Enabling researchers to understand whether people are developing immunity

Informing the development and evaluation of large-scale vaccine tests, and eventual mass immunisation campaigns.

The AbC-19 Rapid Test has demonstrated high levels of sensitivity and specificity in a clinical setting. Evaluation studies involving 880 patient samples showed sensitivity of 97.58% (95% confidence level 95.28%-98.95%) and specificity of 99.59% (95% confidence interval 98.53%-99.95%). Further details of this study can be found online at MedRxiv.

The AbC-19 Rapid Test can be purchased by health professionals on the Abingdon Health website.

Leigh Thomas, SVP Director of Global Sales of Abingdon Health, commented: "Research has underlined the pivotal role of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and the body's response to it in developing immunity to COVID-19. As efforts intensify to build large-scale immunity to the virus, we are confident that the AbC-19 Rapid Test, an easy-to-use antibody test suitable for use outside of the laboratory by healthcare professionals, will be an invaluable tool in the toolbox in the fight against the virus."

Please note AbC-19 Rapid Test is available for professional use only and not for self-testing.

About Abingdon Health plc

Abingdon Health plc is a world leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare and COVID-19. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and has also developed and marketed its own labelled tests.

The Company offers product development, regulatory support, technology transfer and manufacturing services for customers looking to develop new assays or transfer existing laboratory-based assays to a lateral flow format. Abingdon Health aims to support the increase in need for rapid results across many industries and locations and produces lateral flow tests in areas such as infectious disease, clinical testing including companion diagnostics, animal health and environmental testing. Faster access to results allows for rapid decision making, targeted intervention and can support better outcomes. This ability has a significant role to play in improving life across the world. To support this aim Abingdon Health has also developed AppDx, a customisable image capturing technology that transforms a smartphone into a self-sufficient, standalone lateral-flow reader. Founded in 2008, Abingdon Health is headquartered in York, England.

https://www.abingdonhealth.com/

AbC-19TM Rapid Test

The Company has developed and is manufacturing the AbC-19TM Rapid Test, an antibody test for COVID-19 indicating whether a person is generating IgG antibodies to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The same IgG antibodies that are present following infection or vaccination.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005611/en/

Contacts:

Abingdon Health plc

Leigh Thomas, SVP Director of Global Sales of Abingdon Health

+44 (0) 1904 406082

info@abingdonhealth.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Matthew Neal

Mary-Jane Elliott

Lindsey Neville

+44 (0) 203 709 5700

abingdonhealth@consilium-comms.com