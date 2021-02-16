Leading Green Pest Product EcoRaider Announces Rebranding as EcoVenger

"Naturally Effective" Pest Product Line Relaunching with a New Name

NORTH BERGEN, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The EcoRaider family of plant-based pest control sprays has announced it is rebranding under the EcoVenger name.

Since its launch in 2012, EcoRaider has provided highly efficacious plant-based insect control formulas for consumers and pest professionals alike. Their products are known for eradicating the toughest insect pests while posing minimal adversarial impact to the environment.

EcoRaider rose quickly during the bed bug resurgence. A university published study revealed that EcoRaider is the only natural product that is able to kill bed bugs with 100% efficacy. Soon, EcoRaider turned out to be one of the most demanded products for bed bug remedy.

Today, the company's formulas for controlling bed bugs, ants, and mosquitoes have all become go-to products and are increasingly recommended by top pest control professionals.

"Because, as a green product, it not only outperforms top grade chemical pesticides, but also provides solutions for pesticide-resistance issues that have confounded the industry for decades," stated Trinity Brenniser, spokesperson for EcoVenger. "Now with people spending more time at home, it is important to have a safe and effective solution that your children and pets do not have to leave home while you do the spraying."

As an advocate of green and sustainability, the company's monthly webinar, "CEU Virtual Academy" program, has received a warm reception from pest professionals since the onset of the Covid pandemic. Programs are approved by state regulatory departments. "Pest professionals are welcome to sign up at our commercial line website ecoraiderpmp.com, and it is free," added Brenniser.

Under the new brand name EcoVenger, the company will remain as a leader, educator, and innovator of green and sustainability in the pest management industry. It will maintain its commitment to develop high performing, environmentally sound pest solutions, and fine-tune its product lines for improved end-user experience.

"The new brand name EcoVenger will be an improved representation of the company's ongoing promise to continue delivering 'naturally effective' pest control formulas for ecocentric consumers and professionals," stated Trinity Brenniser.

The rebranding will not impact company personnel or day-to-day operations. During the brand transition, customers and professional users may continue receiving EcoRaider branded products until inventory levels deplete within the marketplaces such as Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart, Target, and other pest control industry distributors.

EcoVenger, formerly as EcoRaider, developed by Reneotech Inc, is a non-toxic but highly efficacious bio-insecticide product line made with essential oil based insecticidal compounds. It provides a green and safe alternative solution for eliminating unwanted pest insects with unparalleled efficacy by blocking invertebrates' octopamine receptor pathway. EcoVenger can be used as an adulticide, larvicide and repellency, proven through multiple leading university studies and journal publications. For more information, visit www.EcoVenger.com.

Contact Name: Trinity Brenniser

Company Website: ecovenger.com

Contact phone #: 201 751 0011x112

Contact email: info@ecovenger.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438821/EcoVenger.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438823/EvoVenger_Logo.jpg