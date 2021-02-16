In various forms, quantum dot technology has attracted plenty of attention among PV researchers recently. And as efficiencies have crept past the 15% mark, the community is beginning to look at other factors limiting the viability of quantum dot solar cells in a commercial setting. Scientists in Germany examined the degradation mechanisms affecting different quantum dot materials; and suggest a standardization of stability testing to enable comparability of results.Almost exactly one year ago, scientists at Australia's University of Queensland demonstrated a quantum dot solar cell at 16.6% efficiency, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...