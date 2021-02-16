Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC QQPay USA Inc. to Accelerate Enhanced Access to Core Fintech Payment Platforms in 3 Profitable Market Niches, geared towards a greater inclusion of Blockchain Technology in mainstream Cross Border Finance

NEW YORK, NY and AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / SUIC QQPay USA Inc., a rising fintech startup based in New York and led by Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and QQ Pay Pty Ltd Australia, has developed and is offering modern fintech payment platforms to deliver innovative financial solutions to a broader mandate in B2B, Islamic cross border services and future blockchain related service.

SUIC QQPay USA Inc. offers advanced fintech solutions designed for small to medium B2B companies to give them more competitive power and enable them to streamline complex processes, which drives down their operating costs and creates more profits.

SUIC QQPay USA Inc.'s second payment platform addresses the challenges in the lucrative segment of the Shari'a-compliant finance and banking, Islamic capital markets, and Takaful, with operations in 72 countries and with assets forecasted to increase to USD 3.5 trillion in 2024, according to ICD-Refinitiv. This market segment has significant opportunities to gain more market share and higher market penetration as the global tech-savvy younger Muslim population is growing and comprises more than half of the global population of under 34-year-olds. In addition, Islamic social finance (Zakat, Sadaqah, and Waqf) can utilize our fast and convenient, safe and secure platforms to contribute towards poverty alleviation in their regions.

As part of our digital transformation strategy, SUIC QQPay USA Inc. designed an innovative fintech payment platform that will aid asset managers in facing the opportunities and challenges accelerated by the current pandemic crisis. Our digital capabilities will make their operations faster and more efficient and will allow them to develop improved personalized user experiences. This payment platform is aligned and will comply with applicable securities laws and regulations.

"We now embark on the fintech cross border payment platforms at a time when in-person cash transactions is no longer the prime norm. The pandemic crisis fuelled the accelerated shift towards digital payment platforms, which presented SUIC QQPay USA Inc. and the world with more growth opportunities," says Mr. Maninder Bhullar, CEO of QQ Pay Pty Ltd. Australia.

About QQ Pay Pty Ltd., Australia

QQ Pay Pty Ltd is incorporated in Australia and has attained the independent remittance dealer registration with Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, AUSTRAC that allows it to perform cross border transactions in Australia with the rest of the world. With the passion to expand as a leading global fintech company and carrying the flag of its proprietary QQ Pay payment platform, QQ Pay Pty Ltd. operates in Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia. For further information, please visit www.qqpay.com.au

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company, USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth herein contains "forward-looking information", including "future oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629761/SUIC-QQPay-USA-Inc-to-Accelerate-Enhanced-Access-to-Core-Fintech-Payment-Platforms-in-3-Profitable-Market-Niches-geared-towards-a-greater-inclusion-of-Blockchain-Technology-in-mainstream-Cross-Border-Finance