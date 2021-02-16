TransAtlantic Capital Inc.: Transatlantic Capital, Inc. Announces Plan To Initiate Early Phases of Cannabis and Psilocybin Production in the Aftermath of Their Most Recent Land Acquisition

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Transatlantic Capital Inc. (OTC PINK:TACI) announces their plan to begin early stages of mass Cannabis and Psilocybin Mushroom production by early 2021. As mentioned in a previous announcement from October 22nd, 2020, Transatlantic Inc., or "TACI" finalized a land deal that gave them over 250 acres of rural property in Clarendon, Jamaica which will allow them to safely produce and manufacture their medicinal products. As a result, leaders and shareholders are optimistic that this business decision will create new opportunities to generate more investor interest, benefitting leaders and shareholders.

Precise production forecasts have not been released yet, but their newly acquired property has the capacity to annually produce approximately 100,000 lbs. of their plant products.

Transatlantic Capital's leadership is currently in discussions with different global entities who are properly licensed to import Cannabis and Psilocybin Mushroom for alternative medicine purposes. Earlier today, TACI Chief Executive Officer, Julius Jenge, made the following statement:

"We are proud of the momentum we are carrying as we phase into the next stage of TACI's development. By partnering with groups around the world, we feel that our mission in raising awareness of the medicinal benefits with both Cannabis and Psilocybin Mushrooms will be stronger than ever. Hopefully this gives our shareholders something to look forward to."

Shareholders can expect a targeted launch date announcement over the coming weeks.

About Transatlantic Capital Inc.

Transatlantic Capital Inc. (OTC PINK:TACI) is a parent company that specializes in enhancing the development of new industry trends for both U.S. and global markets. Their main areas of focus include (but are not limited to): Housing, Cannabis, Psilocybin, Hemp, Sports Betting, and Gaming. To learn more about Transatlantic Capital Inc., please visit them at www.transcapinc.com. To review the stock histogram chart of Transatlantic Capital Inc., please visit OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com and search under the ticker TACI.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

