Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - Minerco Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE) inherited EROP Capital's debt that had been accrued from previous ownership. As a result, Minerco's new management team met with EROP Capital and completed debt settlement. In the aftermath of settling EROP's debt, Minerco's management also made a corporate decision to retire 477,000,000 shares back to the company's treasury. Management is looking forward to having a stronger company with a cleaner balance sheet.

During the Sankofa Shareholder and Vision Summit on January 24, 2021, leadership announced that this upcoming year would be critical towards meeting their goals. Management expressed the plan to retire debt, acquire the equipment necessary for manufacturing 1m micro dots daily, complete the SHRU Coin, and find a U.S. location for them to maximize their production dependency in both the U.S. and Jamaica. In light of this week's news, Minerco's management team has successfully met the first of those four goals.

In response to the milestone achievement, Minerco CEO Julius Jenge issued the following statement:

"To free ourselves from old financial entanglements is a much-needed benefit to a new company. Our goal to eliminate and retire toxic debt will put us ahead of schedule. This is something that our shareholders deserve."

About Minerco Inc.

Minerco, Inc. The Magic Mushroom Company (OTC Pink: MINE) is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms'). The SHRU coin A Blockchain token through the Etherium network to purchase psilocybin and cannabis To learn more about Minerco, Inc. visit them at www.minercoinc.com. To research Minerco, Inc's. stock histogram chart please visit OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com and search under the ticker MINE.

