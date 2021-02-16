Jaguar Mining Inc.: Jaguar Mining Reports Early Exploration Success from Iron Quadrangle Drilling

New Discoveries at Corrego Brandão & Zona Basal Near Existing Plant Infrastructure

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce two new discoveries at the Corrego Brandão ("CB") and Zona Basal ("ZB") targets. The Company's expanded exploration program in the Iron Quadrangle ("IQ"), announced September 2020, is reporting early success at the two targets with important oxide intersections and with clear potential to host sulphide mineralization extending to depth. Although both discoveries are greenfields in nature, they have the potential for near term, open pit mineable resource additions. Corrego Brandão is located near the Caeté Mill complex ("CCA") while Zona Basal is located near the Turmalina Mine and Mill ("MTL").

Drilling programs at both sites commenced in Q4-2020 (see news release September 9, 2020) and are ongoing with three (3) drill rigs deployed. The Company is targeting a consolidated maiden resource from CB and ZB during 2021. While a number of assay results are still pending, impacted by Covid-19 related issues at ALS, processing times are now expected to return to normal reporting timeframes.

In this release Jaguar reports results from 17 (2,000m) of 36 holes (4,916.76m) drilled over the two sites in ongoing reconnaissance Phase I programs.

Figure 1 - Location of Exploration Projects Zona Basal and Corrego Brandão relative to MTL and CCA Operations and Processing Facilities

Highlights of the drill program reported to date include:

Oxide Intersections

Corrego Brandão: near surface oxide intercept of 7.91 g/t Au over a drilled width of 20.10m.

Zona Basal: near surface oxide intercepts of 2.38 g/t Au over a drilled width 20.45m and 2.00 g/t over a drilled width of 15.40m.

Sulphide Intersections

Corrego Brandão: sulphide intercept of 3.11 g/t Au over a drilled width of 6.45m.

Vern Baker, CEO, Jaguar Mining commented: "The early success of these two exploration programs is extremely encouraging. Both of these properties are showing potential for near surface, low-cost ounces, and as we develop the understanding of the underlying control structures, they also provide the opportunity to find mineralized deposits that can provide long-term sustainable production. We are confident that the organic growth of our resources will allow us to sustain and grow production within our existing infrastructures. Thanks are due to the Jaguar exploration team which has shown the ability to move multiple programs ahead while maintaining excellent geologic discipline."

Jon Hill, Vice President, Geology and Exploration, Jaguar Mining commented: "At Jaguar we are highly encouraged by these early drilling results from our priority, near mine and plant infrastructure projects. The team deserves special credit for the immense progress made in a very short timeframe. While very early in the discovery cycle, the near-term value creation potential of the two projects presented today, is an important part of Jaguar's future production profile and mine life. The team will continue to focus on progressing these projects with the requisite care and discipline required while advancing the next targets in Jaguar's quality Iron Quadrangle portfolio."

Phase I (Reconnaissance) Drill Campaign

Table 1 - Drilling Statistics to date by Target

Complex Target Number of holes Number of meters Results reported Results awaited Caeté Corrego Brandão 14 1664.36 5 9 MTL Zona Basal 22 3252.40 12 10 Total 36 4916.76 17 19

Corrego Brandão (CB) Target

CB target results are reported from 5 holes (548m) of a drilling program which commenced in late November 2020 and where to date, 14 holes (1664.36m) have been completed.

Phase 1 was designed to follow up highly encouraging auger drilling results (refer to News Releases June 4, 2019, September 9, 2020) targeting an extensive (>5km strike length) gold, arsenic, and antimony in soil anomaly. The first diamond drill hole reported oxide mineralization grading 7.91 g/t Au over a width of 21m which confirmed and extended the drilled interval defined by the previous high-grade auger hole interval.

The highest grades intercepted in the initial diamond (and auger) drilling at CB are related to a highly magnetic - iron rich mafic lithological unit, initially described as a chlorite rich banded iron formation (BIF) contained within a folded mafic to ultramafic greenstone sequence. This host BIF unit is interpreted to have a true width of some 6 to 10m and while it appears to be mineralized across this width, very high grades are associated with both the upper and lower contacts of the host unit.

In addition to the first hole FCBR001, a total of 13 step out holes have been drilled to date, aimed primarily at the definition of the extent, geometry, and geological controls of this mineralization. Of these, 8 step out holes focused on defining the shallow - oxide potential of the target and results from the first two such step out holes FCBR002 and FCBR003 are reported below.

To the west along strike, 5 wide spaced holes (991m) have been drilled to test extensions in this direction and target the magnetic mineralized BIF horizon and associated strong surface gold, arsenic and antimony in soil anomalism into the unweathered hypogene (fresh rock) zone. The targeted magnetic BIF horizon with associated gold mineralization was intersected at depths of approximately 100m below surface in these holes and results from the first two holes, FBCS001 and FBCS002 are also reported below.

Table 2 - Gold Assay Results for Corrego Brandão drilling

Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program

Jaguar Mining Inc. - Corrego Brandão Target Hole ID From (m) To (m) Down Hole Interval (m) Gold Grade (g/t Au) Redox FCBR001 10.40 30.50 20.10 7.91 Oxide Including 10.40 16.50 6.10 15.81 Oxide 27.00 28.50 1.50 33.60 Oxide FCBR001 35.50 37.75 2.25 1.69 Oxide 41.15 45.00 3.85 0.56 Sulphide FCBR002 8.50 26.50 18.00 2.56 Oxide Including 8.50 10.25 1.75 6.29 Oxide 18.00 25.50 7.50 3.38 Oxide FCBR002 29.50 35.50 6.00 0.85 Oxide FCBR003 14.35 21.70 7.35 2.63 Oxide Including 17.35 20.85 3.50 4.73 Oxide FCBS001 99.65 100.65 1.00 1.68 Sulphide 108.90 110.50 1.60 1.12 Sulphide 119.95 125.75 5.80 2.17 Sulphide Including 119.95 121.35 1.40 5.48 Sulphide FCBS002 79.15 80.10 0.95 1.40 Sulphide 99.40 101.40 2.00 0.82 Sulphide 117.35 123.80 6.45 3.11 Sulphide Including 119.50 123.80 4.30 4.22 Sulphide FCBS002 164.75 165.55 0.80 1.50 Sulphide

Figure 2 - Plan of Corrego Brandão Project showing drillhole locations and results received to date. Background is an image of the gold in soil anomaly.

Figure 3 - Sections of Corrego Brandão Drilling Results

Zona Basal (ZB) Target

Zona Basal results are reported from 12 holes (1458m) of a drilling program which commenced in mid-October 2020 and where to date 22 holes (3252.40m) have been completed.

Phase 1 reconnaissance drilling at this target initially focused on a program of wide spaced holes following up and targeting near surface oxide and potential deeper, structurally controlled sulphide extensions to the greenstone bedrock gold intersections from surface trenching, both within the footprint, and along the margins of the extensive 100ppb Au in soil anomaly.

Results reported to date include both encouraging oxide and sulphide intercepts of 2.39 g/t Au over a drilled width of 20,45m from surface in hole FZB014 and 1.30 g/t Au over a drilled width of 11.60m (including 1.78 g/t Au over 8.2m) in hole FZB026 respectively.

Of further interest is the oxide intersection in hole FZB014 which falls within a wider intersection interval that contains anomalous silver grading 7.81 g/t Ag over a drilled width of 27.5m. The presence of anomalous silver values associated with high gold values in the oxide - saprolite zone clearly points to the potential for an extensive supergene deposit within the footprint of the Au soil anomaly. The main - central gold in soil anomaly at ZB as defined by the 100 ppb Au contour interval, covers a strike length of some 1,000m, a width of over 200m and which, is now interpreted to overlay a supergene (oxidised - saprolite) profile which attains a thickness of some 30-50m.

Preliminary leach test work completed on samples from the sulphide intersection reported above (Hole FZB026) demonstrate the material is free milling/non - refractory, further justifying follow-up exploration drill programs to define potentially open pit mineable resources from this source. Such exploration would also aim at further defining structural controls of the sulphide mineralization and will aid the delineation of potentially higher-grade plunging mineralization as seen nearby at the Turmalina Mine.

Table 3 - Gold Assay Results for Zona Basal

Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program

Jaguar Mining Inc. - Zona Basal Target Hole ID From (m) To (m) Down Hole Interval (m) Gold Grade (g/t Au) Redox FZB013 4.60 20.00 15.40 2.00 Oxide Including 13.00 17.00 4.00 4.39 Oxide FZB014 0.00 20.45 20.45 2.39 Oxide Including 7.70 16.50 8.80 3.90 Oxide FZB015 No Au Intersection - FZB016 FZB017 FZB018 62.80 64.50 1.70 0.45 Sulphide FZB022 57.50 62.50 5.00 0.37 Sulphide 74.00 82.00 8.00 0.82 Sulphide 110.80 116.00 5.20 1.02 Sulphide FZB024 149.30 155.00 5.70 0.39 Sulphide 176.50 209.10 32.60 0.63 Sulphide Including 202.10 205.05 2.95 1.62 Sulphide FZB025 40.20 45.00 4.80 0.97 Oxide 49.80 55.70 5.90 0.53 Oxide 64.10 65.30 1.20 1.27 Sulphide 114.55 120.05 5.50 1.32 Sulphide FZB026 65.85 77.45 11.60 1.30 Sulphide FZB027 40.30 50.05 9.75 1.21 Oxide 187.95 209.75 21.80 0.59 Sulphide Including 189.95 193.00 3.05 0.91 Sulphide FZB028 86.40 101.8 15.40 1.04 Sulphide Including 88.35 97.30 8.95 1.57 Sulphide

Figure 4 - Plan of Zona Basal Project showing drillhole locations and results relative to the Au and Silver in soil anomalies.

Figure 5 - Schematic Cross-Section through the central portion of the Zona Basal Target showing the potential distribution of supergene - oxide saprolite mineralization and relative to the deeper structurally controlled mineralization in the sulphide zone.

Geology and Exploration observations Corrego Brandão Target

From an exploration targeting perspective the mineralized magnetic BIF unit at CB can be mapped over the full strike length of the regional host fold structure and its magnetic response is generally coincident with the gold - arsenic and antimony in soil anomalism as well as having a distinct radiometric signature. Exploration is targeting parasitic fold hinges aided by magnetic inversion modelling, along the limbs of the regional fold structure whereby the host BIF unit is thickened with increased potential for forming the favourable plunge persistent higher-grade mineralization extending to depth, characterized by the major known deposits in the iron quadrangle.

Of further interest is the weathering process does not appear to have demagnetized the Mineralized BIF unit in the oxide zone and this observation opens up further exploration opportunities in the greater region.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAUSIMM, Vice President Geology and Exploration, who is also an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

Jaguar continues to use a quality-control program that includes insertion of blanks and commercial standards in order to ensure best practice in sampling and analysis.

HQ, NQ, and BQ size drill core is sawn in half with a diamond saw. Samples are selected for analysis in standard intervals according to geological characteristics such as lithology and hydrothermal alteration. All diamond drill hole collars are accurately surveyed using a Total Station instrument and down-hole deviations are surveyed using a non-magnetic north seeking Reflex GyroTM

Mean grades are calculated using a variable lower grade cut-off (generally 0.5g/t Au). No upper gold grade cut has been applied to the data. However, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed during future resource work.

Half of the sawed sample is forwarded to the analytical laboratory for analysis while the remaining half of the core is stored in a secure location. The drill core samples from growth exploration drillholes are transported in securely sealed bags and sent for physical preparation to the independent ALS Brazil (subsidiary of ALS Global) laboratory located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The analysis is conducted at ALS Global's respective facilities (fire assay are conducted by ALS Global in Lima, Peru, and multi-elementary analysis are conducted by ALS Global in Vancouver, Canada). ALS has accreditation in a global management system that meets all requirements of international standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015. All major ALS geochemistry analytical laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 for specific analytical procedures.

The drilling results presented on this news release are from drill holes completed by contractors Major Drilling and Energold.

For a complete description of Jaguar's sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures, please refer to the "Technical Report on the Roça Grande and Pilar Operations, Minas Gerais State, Brazil", a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with two gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar Mine and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

Appendix 1

Drill hole location data for Corrego Brandão Target holes reported in this Press-Release.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Total Depth (m) Collar Azimuth (°) Collar Dip (°) Drilling situation Drilling Company Date Results FCBR001 640028.41 7798106.61 1073.68 78.42 345.77 -88.14 Concluded ENERGOLD 12-Sep-20 Received FCBR002 640028.19 7798106.78 1073.62 58.85 330.40 -59.65 Concluded ENERGOLD 12-Jan-21 Received FCBR003 639988.14 7798100.32 1067.66 58.79 340.00 -85.00 Concluded ENERGOLD 12-Jan-21 Received FCBR004 639988.27 7798100.10 1067.67 82.75 310.00 -50.86 Concluded ENERGOLD 13-Jan-21 Awaiting FCBR005 640052.35 7798076.08 1071.38 87.50 309.90 -50.63 Concluded ENERGOLD 18-Jan-21 Awaiting FCBR006 640070.73 7798050.61 1066.33 68.05 310.10 -49.77 Concluded ENERGOLD 22-Jan-21 Preparing shipment FCBR007 640010.61 7798070.45 1066.37 63.60 310.10 -60.41 Concluded ENERGOLD 26-Jan-21 Preparing shipment FCBR008 640035.55 7798044.77 1069.14 65.00 310.10 -60.46 Concluded ENERGOLD 28-Jan-21 Preparing shipment FCBR009 640052.57 7798004.70 1074.49 110.05 310.10 -59.31 Concluded ENERGOLD 2-Jan-21 Not available yey FCBS001 639908.32 7797739.72 1082.56 168.30 309.43 -61.83 Concluded MAJOR 12-Oct-20 Received FCBS002 639908.79 7797740.15 1082.74 183.45 338.88 -61.23 Concluded MAJOR 12-Jan-21 Received FCBS003 639913.21 7797734.94 1082.29 191.85 279.32 -61.02 Concluded MAJOR 15-Jan-21 Awaiting FCBS004 639875.35 7797517.34 1100.08 195.05 339.10 -63.44 Concluded MAJOR 26-Jan-21 Preparing shipment FCBS005 639875.35 7797516.34 1100.08 252.70 278.73 -62.64 Concluded MAJOR - Not available yey

Appendix 2

Drill hole location data for Zona Basal Target holes reported in this Press-Release.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Total Depth (m) Collar Azimuth (°) Collar Dip (°) Drilling situation Drilling Company Date Results FZB013 509653.48 7817488.60 737.70 85.40 210.46 -61.02 Concluded MAJOR 10-Sep-20 Received FZB014 509654.09 7817489.34 737.74 113.20 183.59 -83.67 Concluded MAJOR 14-Sep-20 Partial - Awaiting FZB015 509567.24 7817539.75 734.08 90.15 223.57 -62.35 Concluded MAJOR 16-Sep-20 Received FZB016 509566.80 7817541.23 733.99 110.25 215.87 -85.02 Concluded MAJOR 21-Sep-20 Received FZB017 509566.18 7817541.26 734.05 84.70 271.10 -60.89 Concluded MAJOR 24-Sep-20 Received FZB018 509617.89 7817645.91 715.32 200.20 264.74 -59.78 Concluded MAJOR 30-Sep-20 Partial - Awaiting FZB019 509618.75 7817645.99 715.39 156.55 264.62 -84.78 Concluded MAJOR 6-Oct-20 Awaiting FZB020 509455.26 7817879.76 712.40 230.30 239.23 -60.83 Concluded MAJOR 9-Dec-20 Awaiting FZB021 509387.86 7817660.48 707.74 100.80 218.94 -59.74 Concluded MAJOR 15-Oct-20 Awaiting FZB022 509842.93 7817471.23 714.88 186.65 218.36 -61.49 Concluded MAJOR 21-Oct-20 Received FZB023 509843.45 7817469.21 714.68 161.45 271.24 -61.17 Concluded MAJOR 27-Oct-20 Awaiting FZB024 509908.81 7817678.97 739.19 317.25 257.92 -59.85 Concluded MAJOR 5-Nov-20 Partial - Awaiting FZB025 509821.68 7817583.23 749.50 198.40 266.66 -60.13 Concluded MAJOR 13-Nov-20 Received FZB026 509777.13 7817690.45 747.66 147.35 263.64 -60.53 Concluded MAJOR 20-Nov-20 Received FZB027 509754.65 7817755.48 739.06 209.75 274.65 -60.40 Concluded MAJOR 27-Nov-20 Received FZB028 509778.23 7817690.49 749.24 156.70 261.38 -83.80 Concluded MAJOR 4-Dec-20 Partial - Awaiting FZB029 509734.72 7817872.00 712.18 157.50 250.74 -60.09 Concluded MAJOR 10-Dec-20 Awaiting FZB030 509610.00 7818097.00 674.17 102.20 253.62 -83.13 Concluded MAJOR 16-Dec-20 Awaiting FZB031 509112.00 7818075.00 695.90 100.60 250.00 -60.00 Concluded MAJOR 18-Jan-21 Awaiting FZB032 509869.00 7817149.00 719.14 109.20 225.00 -60.00 Concluded MAJOR 23-Jan-21 Partial - Awaiting FZB033 508928.10 7818268.76 747.85 119.85 270.00 -60.00 Concluded MAJOR 29-Jan-21 Awaiting FZB034 508978.00 7818241.00 739.57 113.95 225.00 -60.00 Concluded MAJOR 4-Feb-21 Awaiting FZB035 509175.00 7818020.00 708.06 - 225.00 -60.00 In Progress MAJOR - -

