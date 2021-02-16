OPEX Corporation Unveils New Branding to Highlight Automation Technology Innovation

MOORESTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / OPEX Corporation, a leading provider of innovative warehouse, mail and document automation solutions, has unveiled a new brand and messaging to celebrate the company's history while focusing on the current and future needs of its customers.

"'Next Generation Automation' expresses our innovative approach to developing and manufacturing automation solutions that solve our customers' business challenges," said David Stevens, CEO. "OPEX is more than a manufacturer of machines. We continuously reimagine our technology and engineer unique, scalable automation to help customers improve workflow, accelerate change, and drive efficiencies."

A family-owned and operated company for more than 45 years, OPEX has also changed the way it describes its main business divisions to better reflect the needs of today's customers.

OPEX's innovative Warehouse Automation solutions maximize warehouse space and help customers manage peaks and demands without relying on additional labor. Robots and other automation systems aid customers with e-commerce fulfillment, micro-fulfillment, reverse logistics and other business imperatives.

In addition, the company's Document and Mail Automation solutions include seamless mail opening and sorting as well as document imaging (scanning) that increases throughput, maximizes efficiency, saves time and money, and provides better output for a range of business needs, including payment processing.

"With 'Next Generation Automation,' we are sending a clear signal about our commitment to innovation while staying true to who we've been and where we are," said Stevens. "As more and more companies today undergo digital transformations, OPEX's new brand focus represents the solutions that can best support our customers while opening the door to exciting opportunities for the growth of our own business and team."

About

OPEX Corporation provides Next Generation Automation, including warehouse, document and mail automation solutions, to customers around the globe. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ - and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX (Dallas metro); France; Germany; Switzerland; and the United Kingdom - OPEX has more than 1,200 employees committed to reimagining and delivering innovative, scalable, unique technology solutions to solve the business challenges of today.

