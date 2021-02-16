Esports Betting Company's Marketing Strategy to Coincide with IEM Katowice 2021

Calgary, Alberta and Isle of Man--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), a provider of legal, real money esports betting, has outlined its customer acquisition strategy to coincide with IEM Katowice 2021, a major esports tournament starting this week.

IEM Katowice is a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ("CS: GO") tournament held in Poland that attracted 17.9 million viewing hours last year, with a tournament record 1.02 million peak viewers for the final, according to escharts.com. (https://escharts.com/tournaments/csgo/iem-katowice-2020-csgo). IEM Katowice has a prize pool of US$1 million, with US $400,000 going to the winning team.

To coincide with the tournament, Luckbox is advancing its 2021 user acquisition strategy amongst various channels that include:

• Luckbox will offer an IEM Katowice bonus and free bets for both existing and new customers;

• Display advertising campaigns, including HLTV.org, the CS: GO website with 30 million monthly page views;

• Dedicated campaigns via our affiliate network;

• CPA-based marketing partnerships with content creators and streamers;

• CS: GO-related giveaways; and

• Exclusive marketing content via YouTube and social media channels.

"IEM Katowice 2021 is the first big esports event of 2021, and one of the highlights of the esports calendar, so it represents an ideal opportunity to increase our customer acquisition efforts," said Real Luck Group Chief Customer Officer Thomas Rosander. "We have committed a budget of at least CAD$2 million to user acquisition this year with a healthy part allocated for near future activities. In previous years, Luckbox has seen a spike in betting activity around IEM Katowice, and this year we are going to capitalize on the opportunity again."

Correction of Option Information Disclosed in Filing Statement

The Company would also like to correct certain disclosure included in the filing statement of the Company dated November 27, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"), a copy of which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Filing Statement makes reference to an aggregate of 4,500,000 incentive stock options of the Company expected to be outstanding following closing of the "Business Combination" (as such term is defined in the Filing Statement), whereas an aggregate of 4,200,000 incentive stock options were outstanding as of such date.

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and Business to Business (B2B) esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

For further information, please contact:

Real Luck Group Ltd.

Quentin Martin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: quentin@luckbox.com

Phone: (+44) 7498 181 863

Investor Relations

Real Luck Group Ltd.

James McMath, Media Manager

Email: james.mcmath@luckbox.com

Phone: (+44) 7811 608930

Investor Relations

Sophic Capital, Nikhil Thadani

Email: nik@sophiccapital.com

Phone: (647) 670 - 2882

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to management's beliefs regarding the favorable opportunity that IEM Katowice 2021 provides for ramping its customer acquisition strategy, the Company's plans to spend at least CAD$2 million on user acquisition in 2021 and the timing of those expenditures, management's belief that the Group will be able to capitalize on an anticipated spike in betting activity around IEM Katowice and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74469