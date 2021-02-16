Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 February to 12 February 2021.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
08/02/2021
FR0010313833
7000
89.5997
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
09/02/2021
FR0010313833
7000
88.5333
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/02/2021
FR0010313833
7000
89.3154
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
11/02/2021
FR0010313833
7000
89.2748
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/02/2021
FR0010313833
7000
88.9642
XPAR
TOTAL
35,000
89.1375
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005698/en/
Contacts:
Arkema