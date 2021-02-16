Earthasia International Holdings Ltd: Graphex Group Launches Enhanced Website

New website is part of corporate rebrand of Earthasia International Holdings Ltd.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Earthasia International Holdings Limited (the "Company") ("Earthasia") ("Graphex Group")(OTCQX:ETIHY) HKEx: 6128) has released an updated corporate website at www.graphexgroup.com.The website has been redesigned as part of an ongoing company-wide rebrand and to reflect the Company's increasing focus on its graphene business. In order to provide improved access to Company information the website has been optimized for both desktop and mobile viewing.

"With the growth across both the graphene and the renewable energy industry happening so fast, we want to make clear our support of this transformation with our dedication to enhancing our website" said Chan Yick Yan Andross, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Earthasia International Holdings Ltd.. "We also want to make it as easy as possible for people to learn all about the history and the exciting future of our Company."

The Company's Board recently proposed to change its name from Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. to Graphex Group Limited and has successfully completed the name change of its Chinese subsidiaries to Graphex Technologies China Limited and Graphex Technologies Heilongjiang Limited ("Graphex Technologies"). The renaming is the first part of a Company-wide rebrand being undertaken to accurately reflect the Company's focus on graphene research, manufacturing, and development.

Earthasia's International Holdings' transition to Graphex Group solidifies the Company's focus on the exploration, creation and implementation of the highest quality graphene-related products to be used in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries for electric and hybrid vehicles and grid storage solutions and other products.

The decision to undertake a corporate rebranding was made following the announcement that accomplished leader Dan Nye has joined the Company as Chief Strategy Officer. Dan has more than 20 years experience, both as a business leader structuring and building robust, cohesive business teams and helping growth companies achieve their goals.

The Company believes that the graphene market will see double-digit growth as the electric vehicle (EV) industry continues to make inroads in Graphex's home market of China and globally. "Due to the sector's significant growth potential, we are focused on graphene as the centerpiece of a revised business strategy," said Mr. Chan. "We will continue focus on improving our ability to refine graphite and have in place a strategy to increase production capacity and expand our product mix while maintaining a cost advantage."

Graphex currently manufactures a number of graphene products, led by spherical graphite, a crucial ingredient for the efficient operation of lithium-ion batteries. The Company holds 25 graphene-related patents and utility models including a patented production method of producing ultra-fine spherical graphite, which has demonstrated much-improved performance in terms of energy storage.

"Combined with our proximity to one of earth's largest discovered graphite mines, we are uniquely adept at providing the requisite materials to enable our continued growth supporting the development of the latest renewable energy products," said Mr. Chan.

According to the USGS, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2020, it was estimated that in 2019 almost 75 per cent of the world's graphite (700,000 metric tons) was produced in People's Republic of China According to the Benchmark Mineral Intelligence May 7, 2020 Editorial, Heilongjiang Province is the main supply source for natural spherical graphite in China.

About Earthasia International Holdings Ltd.

Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. is a publicly traded company, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market. Based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), and strategically located near the largest supply source of high quality natural graphite anywhere in the world, the Company is a leading supplier of graphene products. Earthasia owns 25 graphene-related patents in the PRC, including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection. The Company's spherical graphite is an essential anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

