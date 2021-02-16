Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today the closing of its acquisition of Verdant Creations dispensaries in Cincinnati, Chillicothe, Newark and Marion, Ohio (collectively "Verdant"). These acquisitions give Cresco four additional dispensaries, bringing the Company's dispensary presence in Ohio to five the maximum allowed by the state.

The Verdant acquisition is aligned with Cresco's strategy of building meaningful, material market positions in the states that matter most. As the seventh most populated state in the U.S., Ohio has a registered medical patient count that more than doubled in 2020 from roughly 78,000 patients to 160,000, in addition to 52 operational dispensaries statewide and 2020 annual cannabis sales of nearly $220 million1. Cresco Labs is well positioned in the market with the largest type of cultivation license allowing 25,000 sq. ft. of cultivation, a full processing facility currently under expansion, and now the maximum number of retail locations allowed by the state. Additionally, the Company distributes its flower product to 88% of Ohio's dispensaries and is excited to bring its full House of Brands to market following the completion of it's processing and manufacturing facility later this year.

"In 2020, we demonstrated the growth and leverage that can be created by focusing only on the most strategic markets, executing high-quality cultivation at scale, distributing our branded products onto every shelf and focusing on targeted, consumer-focused, high-volume retail. In 2021, we're using the same playbook to go deeper in strategic states, including Ohio," said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs' CEO and Co-founder. "The Verdant acquisition significantly deepens our position in Ohio, a market that looks structurally similar to Illinois and Pennsylvania in the early years of those medical markets. We are thrilled to be amplifying our operations in Ohio this year and look forward to bringing our brands to more patients throughout the state."

Cresco Labs' five Ohio dispensaries are located in Cincinnati, Chillicothe, Marion, Newark, and Wintersville. The Company also has a cultivation and processing facility in Yellow Springs.

1 https://www.medicalmarijuana.ohio.gov/Documents/ProgramUpdate/program%20update.pdf

