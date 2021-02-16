Clinton Township, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - Resgreen Group (OTC Pink: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, today announced it has expanded its mobile application offerings by developing an advanced iOS app that allows iPhone and iPad users to easily operate its Wanda SD disinfecting robot. Earlier this month, the company announced an Android app for remotely guiding its Wanda SD through hotels, offices, warehouses and schools.







"We want to make Wanda SD as accessible as possible to all businesses and users, which led to the development of our second mobile app for iOS devices," said Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "The iOS app enables users to guide our disinfecting robots without requiring special training or complex instructions."

Wanda SD uses either Ultraviolet C (UVC) light or Ozone to kill 99.9 percent of dangerous viruses and bacteria. Exposure to UVC light and Ozone is dangerous to humans, which is why the Wanda SD must be controlled from a space that is outside the area being sanitized. As an additional safety measure, the mobile robot is also equipped with perimeter monitoring and ultrasonic sensors that detect when someone enters the disinfection area and automatically turns off the robot.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

