Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome James Jenkins as Executive Vice-President, U.S. Markets.

As a member of the Company's executive team, James's responsibilities will initially include the launch of Zonetail's high rise residential platform in the United States, as well as leading our U.S. national sales efforts.

Jenkins joins Zonetail from the Asian American Hotel Owners Association ("AAHOA"), the largest association of hotels in the world and our largest hotel partner, where he served as Executive Vice President of Sales for 15 years. During his tenure, Jenkins increased AAHOA's sales by 640%, with consistent year over year growth. He brings with him, a deep level of experience in both sales and strategic partnerships, a wealth of knowledge, and a vast network of top fortune 500 clients.

While at AAHOA, James, along with Chip Rogers the former CEO of AAHOA and current board member of Zonetail was instrumental in securing the AAHOA/Zonetail partnership.

"I've been in contact with Mark regarding the potential of joining Zonetail for the past few months," said James Jenkins. "When the Company signed the Yardi agreement in December (see press release https://www.zonetail.com/2020/12/10/zonetail-signs-an-integration-agreement-with-yardi-the-worlds-leading-property-management-software-provider/), it provided the last piece that brought it all together. I am very excited to take on the responsibilities associated with the launch and growth of the Company's residential platform in the U.S."

"James has become a great friend and colleague over the years, as he and I worked closely together during his time at AAHOA," said Mark Holmes, CEO of Zonetail. "I am thrilled that he accepted the position as Executive Vice-President, U.S. Markets. The relationships James has developed with many of the leading corporations in the United States will prove to be a huge asset to the Company and all of our stakeholders." Holmes went on to say, "James is already very familiar with Zonetail, so it will be a short learning curve for him to quickly roll up his sleeves and get to work."

It is worthy to note that filling this vital role is critical, as Zonetail is rapidly preparing for the launch of the residential platform in the U.S., upon the upcoming completion of the Yardi integration.

In addition, once the hotel industry begins its rebound from COVID-19, James' extensive knowledge and connections in the U.S. hotel market will prove to be invaluable with the planned relaunch of Zonetail's upcoming new hotel platform.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) provides mobile platforms for condominiums, apartments and hotels, providing residents and guests access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as essential neighbouring services, restaurants, stores, and other businesses.

Zonetail is partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management software companies servicing the condo industry in Canada and is 'live' in approximately 85,000 condominium households. Zonetail also has an integration agreement in place with Yardi Systems, the largest property management software company in the North America. Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

For more information, please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

Mark Holmes, President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone (Direct): (416) 994-5399

mark@zonetail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74490