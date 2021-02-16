Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) reported a 5.9% NAV (defined as equity per share) increase in Q121 (ending December 2020) driven by the improved earnings prospects of its portfolio companies across sectors. Fee income improved markedly to €11.1m (Q120: €7.4m) as DBAG Fund VIII started investing in August 2020 and management's guidance for FY21 remains €42-44m (vs €30.6m in FY20). DBAG sees a number of opportunities and is likely to be a net investor in FY21, including deals alongside its funds (it has €0.9bn of third-party capital ready to deploy) and long-term financing fully from its own balance sheet.

