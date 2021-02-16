Napier, the London-based intelligent compliance technology company, is pleased to announce it has been selected as the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) technology platform of choice for one of Australia's most trusted brands, Australia Post.

Napier will provide AML/CTF and compliance technology to Australia Post in the form of its Intelligent Compliance Platform. The solution will bring together transaction monitoring and Know Your Customer data, allowing Australia Post to continue its capabilities to efficiently spot suspicious activity and comply with relevant regulatory obligations.

Napier's Transaction Monitoring, Client Activity Review and Risk-based Scorecard solutions will give Australia Post a next generation compliance platform, enabling the organisation to effectively identify and manage risk and extend its anti-money laundering capabilities.

In addition, Napier's Client and Payment Screening solutions will offer a reliable, resilient filter to screen transactions and watchlists, generating good quality alerts for review. This will help Australia Post to continue to efficiently fulfil compliance obligations with on-going large-scale screening and re-screening capabilities.

Australia Post's General Manager Payments Financial Services, Product Innovation Deanne Keetelaar commented: "We are excited to partner with Napier to extend our AML/CTF capabilities and continue to support our customers and the community. Napier provides a flexible, compliance-led solution that provides the scalability we require to grow this aspect of our products and services for our customers."

Julian Dixon, Napier CEO commented: "As Australia Post is one of Australia's biggest and most trusted brands, we are delighted to be the vendor of choice to help it continue a robust AML/CTF program, built on next generation technology. By choosing our Intelligent Compliance Platform, Australia Post will supercharge its compliance capabilities to meet AML/CTF obligations efficiently."

About Napier

Napier is a new breed of AML/CTF and trade compliance tech provider. Our Intelligent Compliance Platform is transforming compliance from legal obligation to competitive edge. All Napier products are built on our ICP third generation compliance platform. The platform can be delivered via public cloud, private cloud or on premise.

www.napier.ai

About Australia Post

Australia Post is Australia's leading postal, logistics and integrated services business. As a Government Business Enterprise (GBE) operating under the Australian Postal Corporation Act 1989 (Cth), it is a completely self-funding business with both commercial and community service obligations.

