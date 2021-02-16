Company now certified in the design of critical launch and flight components

Sintavia, LLC, a designer and additive manufacturer of critical thermal and airfoil components for the Aerospace, Defense, Space industry, announced today that it had achieved AS 9100 approval for product design and development. The approval, which followed months of auditing the company's past performance, allows the company to offer its flight and launch customers certified design solutions for critical components such as heat exchangers, combustors, and chassis. The latest certification adds to the company's industry-leading set of quality accreditations.

"Over the past nine years, Sintavia has reached a number of milestones as we have developed the market for critical, additively manufactured components for the Aerospace, Defense, Space industry," said Alex Bencomo, Sintavia's Vice President of Operations. "AS 9100 accreditation for design and development continues this trend. Customers can now be assured that not only does Sintavia possess the capability to design and develop their critical components, but also that it maintains the processes needed to conform these parts to rigorous quality standards."

In addition to AS 9100 certification for the design and manufacture of aviation components, Sintavia is certified to ISO 17025 and ISO 14001 standards, and holds Nadcap accreditations in additive manufacturing, heat treatment, and mechanical testing.

About Sintavia

Sintavia designs and 3D prints a new generation of flight and launch products for the Aerospace, Defense Space industry. The company's ability to design and serially produce thermally engineered components with complex structural walls of less than 150 microns has unlocked a level of performance impossible to achieve using traditional manufacturing methods. With 26 high-speed printers co-located alongside precision post processing equipment, a full complement of mechanical testing equipment, and a full metallurgical and powder laboratory, Sintavia is able to optimize parameters, serially manufacture, and audit quality parts for aerospace applications. A founding member of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association, Sintavia is committed to the highest quality standards in the industry and holds multiple Nadcap and other aerospace accreditations. For more information visit http://www.sintavia.com.

