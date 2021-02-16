Shufti Pro, an AI-powered identity verification services provider, rolls out its own version of Digital COVID Pass for the COVID-19 test verification at airports, arenas, cinemas, malls, and restaurants as the new COVID restrictions kick in.

Governments around the world have laid out new restrictions that require citizens to present their COVID-19 test report in order to onboard a flight or enter a public facility. People are reluctant to depend their plans on the COVID-19 test, hence the possibility of fraudulent test results arises.

During the start of the pandemic, the company lent a hand to prevent fraud by providing 10 million free verifications. Now, Shufti Pro's COVID-PCR test verification assists the world to resume with their normal life. Shufti Pro is the only company that offers no-installation, no-app-download Digital COVID-pass.

CEO of Shufti Pro, Victor Fredung, talks about the significance of digital test verification, "We at Shufti Pro believe that fast yet authentic security is the future, so Digital COVID pass is designed for safe and fast adaptation to the new normal. That is why we are extending technology customization offers to any businesses, public facilities or airport authorities who are willing to use our solution."

CTO of Shufti Pro, Shahid Hanif spoke about the flexibility of the solution, "Our all-rounder Digital COVID Pass can be accessed through a browser without any installation at all. It's equally useful for both, printed test results and QR code verification."

Talking about the dedication of his team, Shahid said; "Team Shufti Pro will always be in the front line whenever there is the need for a technical revolution in the digital identity landscape."

Digital COVID Pass can extract and analyze the QR code embedded in the test report to guarantee that the test is taken from certain government-listed laboratories and on which date the test is taken on. It will not only authenticate the information but the format and authenticity of the test. COVID pass will enable secure revival of business operations by capturing fake, stolen, and doctored COVID tests.

About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is an AI-based identity verification service provider that offers KYC/KYB and AML screening services. It has verified users in 232 countries and territories with an accuracy rate of 98.67%.

