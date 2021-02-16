Elsevier advances nursing education by offering innovative virtual reality healthcare simulations to schools across North America

The advanced Simulation Learning System for RN with Virtual Reality (SLS with VR), created in collaboration with SimX, features 100 virtual reality patient scenarios and over 160 lab-based scenarios, which allows nursing students to gain valuable experience and enhance their clinical judgment skills

While in-person labs and clinical rotations have been limited during COVID-19, SLS with VR makes it possible for students to gain clinical reasoning skills through realistic interactions with digital patients that reflect real-life scenarios they will encounter in a clinical setting

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, today announced the launch of the Simulation Learning System (SLS) for RN with Virtual Reality (SLS with VR), a new digital solution that combines cutting-edge virtual reality technology from SimX with the world-class healthcare content of Elsevier to bring realistic and highly effective VR simulations to nursing schools.

Elsevier is partnering with SimX, a top developer of advanced VR simulation trainings for healthcare professionals, to offer nursing schools the ability to facilitate clinical simulations as they would in a traditional simulation lab. SLS with VR provides an effective solution for nursing schools experiencing limitations with in-person labs and clinical rotations due to the COVID-19 restrictions and are looking for other alternatives to avoid disrupting learning continuity for students. As a trusted partner to students and healthcare professionals, Elsevier provides world-class content and innovative learning tools and digital solutions that prepare students for successful careers in medicine, nursing and health professions.

Brent Gordon, Managing Director and General Manager, Nursing and Health Education, Elsevier said, "Nursing schools are facing unprecedented challenges in delivering high quality clinical experiences necessary for training practice-ready nurses. SLS with VR transports students to a virtual world where they are fully immersed in a dynamic clinical environment and surrounded by all the tools and resources available in a typical healthcare setting. This cutting-edge technology is an effective, affordable, and scalable solution for nursing schools in providing simulated clinical experiences that develop clinical judgment skills and improve learning outcomes."

Nursing students can advance their skills through a variety of unique, evidence-based scenarios. Each scenario challenges the user to make decisions in real-time that have direct patient implications and mirror the fast-paced, ever-changing environment that nurses work in today.

Tushanna Habalar RN, MSN, Nursing Faculty, School of Nursing and Health Science at Pennsylvania College of Technology, said, "We have seen a measurable benefit in using this VR learning solution with our students. It presents opportunities to apply their clinical judgment skills and develop vital communication skills as they work with virtual patients, their families, and other members of the healthcare team in a safe setting. Developing clinical judgment skills is an imperative outcome of nursing programs and valued skill among all health care institutions."

The SimX platform within SLS with VR is the most advanced VR simulation platform for nursing education available in the market; it is the only VR simulation platform designed to allow a multiplayer experience in the same play space.

Institutions and faculty members can choose from 100 VR scenarios in various disciplines, including Health Assessment, Fundamentals, Medical-Surgical, Maternity, Pediatric, Psychiatric, Community and Leadership. Examples of specific scenarios include Postoperative Respiratory Distress, Fall and Pressure Ulcer Risk Assessment, Colostomy and Hyperkalemia Secondary to Medication Error, Scheduled Cesarean Delivery, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder, and Home Health. As a result of the pandemic, SLS with VR also provides unique cases that immerse students in front line care.

Partnering with students and healthcare professionals on their journey from education to clinical practice, Elsevier continues to expand its digital education and simulation product portfolio to address the evolving needs in healthcare. In December 2020 Elsevier announced its acquisition of Shadow Health, a leading provider of best-in-class digital health simulations for nursing students, enhancing its offerings for healthcare practitioners during a time of continued growth in telehealth. The company also introduced Transition to Practice in the US, an immersive online learning platform that supports new nurses to build skills and confidence as they transition from academia to professional clinical practice.

About SimX

SimX's industry leading virtual reality medical simulation platform is used around the world and by top institutions including Mayo Clinic, Stanford, Northwestern, University of Pennsylvania, the US Air Force, and many others. It allows trainees to work together in multiplayer virtual reality cases either together in the same space or from the safety of their own homes. SimX's unique system allows for a "holodeck-like" experience without dropdown menus or virtual selections. You talk with and interact with virtual patients the same way that you would in real life. The scalable SimX Scenario System allows for very rapid development of new training materials and cases, and instant deployment to all learners. Learn more about the SimX System at www.simxar.com

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

