Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Essity AB at XSTO (20/21)

Lifting of Suspension at Trading Venue XSTO Issuer Essity AB, LEI: 549300G8E6YUVJ1DA153 : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instru ESSITY A SE0009922156 ment: ESSITY B SE0009922164 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liftin With reference to the press release published by Essity AB on February g 16, 2021 at 13.10 CET reaso n: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contin The opening auction starts at 14.00 CET followed by continuous trading uous from 14.10 CET, February 16, 2021 tradi ng from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Commen Order books have been flushed ts: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Relate SE0014818373, SE0014818381, SE0014818399, SE0006089629, SE0006089447, d SE0004932085, GB00BW6RVS31, GB00BG5ZTB53, GB00BG5ZTC60, SE0014818407, instr SE0014818415, SE0006089074, SE0006089264, SE0004931806, GB00BW6NKV74, uments GB00BG5ZNJ10, SE0014272480, SE0014272498, SE0014272506, : SE0014697272,SE0014271169, SE0014268850, SE0013049277, SE0014265385, SE0013049285, SE0014265393, SE0013049293, SE0014265401, SE0014697280, SE0014697298, SE0014697306, SE0014272514, SE0014272522, SE0014272530, SE0014961918, SE0014268868, SE0014961926, SE0014268876, SE0014961934, SE0014268884, SE0014697314, SE0014697322, SE0014697330, SE0014961942, SE0014961959, SE0014961967, SE0013049301, SE0013049319, SE0013049327, SE0014697348, SE0014697355, SE0014697363, SE0014272548, SE0014272555, SE0014271185, SE0014697371, SE0014697389, SE0014959144, SE0014959136, SE0014450342, SE0014450359, SE0014450367, SE0014961975, SE0014961983, SE0014961991, GB00BL000J54, GB00BL006537, GB00BW6PHK13, SE0014820510, SE0014820528, SE0014820536, SE0014820544, SE0014820551, SE0014820569, SE0014820577, SE0014820585, SE0014820593, GB00BG63DP08, SE0014820411, SE0014820429, SE0014820437, SE0014820445, SE0014820452, SE0014820460, SE0014820478, SE0014820486, SE0014820494, SE0014820502, SE0006089819 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contac Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 t Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 detai ls: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB