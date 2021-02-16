Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.02.2021
WKN: A2DS20 ISIN: SE0009922164 
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Essity AB at XSTO (20/21)

Lifting of Suspension at Trading Venue XSTO



Issuer  Essity AB, LEI: 549300G8E6YUVJ1DA153                                    
:                                                                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instru  ESSITY A SE0009922156                                                   
ment:   ESSITY B SE0009922164                                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Liftin  With reference to the press release published by Essity AB on February  
g        16, 2021 at 13.10 CET                                                  
 reaso                                                                          
n:                                                                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contin  The opening auction starts at 14.00 CET followed by continuous trading  
uous     from 14.10 CET, February 16, 2021                                      
 tradi                                                                          
ng                                                                              
 from:                                                                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Commen  Order books have been flushed                                           
ts:                                                                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Relate  SE0014818373, SE0014818381, SE0014818399, SE0006089629, SE0006089447,   
d        SE0004932085, GB00BW6RVS31, GB00BG5ZTB53, GB00BG5ZTC60, SE0014818407,  
 instr   SE0014818415, SE0006089074, SE0006089264, SE0004931806, GB00BW6NKV74,  
uments   GB00BG5ZNJ10, SE0014272480, SE0014272498, SE0014272506,                
:        SE0014697272,SE0014271169, SE0014268850, SE0013049277, SE0014265385,   
         SE0013049285, SE0014265393, SE0013049293, SE0014265401, SE0014697280,  
         SE0014697298, SE0014697306, SE0014272514, SE0014272522, SE0014272530,  
         SE0014961918, SE0014268868, SE0014961926, SE0014268876, SE0014961934,  
         SE0014268884,                                                          
        SE0014697314, SE0014697322, SE0014697330, SE0014961942, SE0014961959,   
         SE0014961967, SE0013049301, SE0013049319, SE0013049327, SE0014697348,  
         SE0014697355, SE0014697363, SE0014272548, SE0014272555, SE0014271185,  
         SE0014697371, SE0014697389, SE0014959144, SE0014959136, SE0014450342,  
        SE0014450359, SE0014450367, SE0014961975, SE0014961983, SE0014961991,   
         GB00BL000J54, GB00BL006537, GB00BW6PHK13, SE0014820510, SE0014820528,  
         SE0014820536, SE0014820544, SE0014820551, SE0014820569, SE0014820577,  
         SE0014820585, SE0014820593, GB00BG63DP08, SE0014820411, SE0014820429,  
        SE0014820437, SE0014820445, SE0014820452, SE0014820460, SE0014820478,   
         SE0014820486, SE0014820494, SE0014820502, SE0006089819                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contac  Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50                                     
t       Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90                                    
 detai                                                                          
ls:                                                                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
