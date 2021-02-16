Halberd Corporation: Halberd Collaborates with GreenBioAZ, Inc. for the Development of its Patent Pending Radio Frequency Technology to Eliminate Disease Pathogens

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) has engaged GreenBioAZ, Inc. to conduct laboratory testing of Halberd's patent pending Radio Frequency (RF) extracorporeal treatment to eliminate infectious disease pathogens. The methodology entails treating bodily fluids with an Antibody-Metallic Moiety Conjugate (AMMC) which targets a specific pathogen such as SARS-CoV-2 during extracorporeally exposing bodily fluids to a specific Radio Frequency wavelength. This will permit the established frequency of the electromagnetic wave being converted into thermal energy and then transferred to the metallic element of the Antigen-Antibody-Metallic Moiety Conjugate (AAMMC), causing heat eradication of the SARS-CoV-2 viral particles, inside and outside of the infected human cells.

The tests are designed to verify and fine tune the parameters which will safely and effectively destroy the target Antigen Antibody-Metallic Moiety Conjugate without damaging adjacent healthy cells.

Dr. Reyes, Halberd's Chief Technical Officer, stated, "These initial tests will allow us to quickly confirm the efficacy of various components, parameters and the ideal metrics which will lead us to the next level of tests - in vivo testing."

Dr. Shawn Chen, Director of GreenBioAz, Inc., indicated, "We are pleased to collaborate with Halberd in developing a novel treatment to address the global public health threat from COVID-19, as well as other diseases. We hope to develop this new treatment based on our synergistic expertise in antibody development and extracorporeal treatment of diseases."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO, stated, "To have Dr. Chen and GreenBioAZ conducting these initial RF tests provides a strong synergy with our work in developing antibodies targeting SARS-COV-2 antigens. These are very important steps in applying our technology to a commercially viable treatment regimen. By conjugating our highly specific antibodies with a metallic moiety, we expect to be able to accurately target the desired viral antigen for elimination through radio waves. If these tests prove to be as successful as we think they will be, and we are able to successfully identify the frequency that is tied to the target antigen, it is theoretically possible to create specific antibody-metallic moiety conjugates to target and eliminate any infectious disease! This process could revolutionize medicine in that we believe there would likely be no adverse side-effects, particularly when conducted extracorporeally."

About GreenBioAz, Inc.

GreenBioAZ, Inc. is a Biotechnology company using its proprietary technologies to develop monoclonal antibodies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer. GreenBioAz is based in Chandler, AZ.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus," "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans," "Nasal Spray to Prevent the Transmission of Covid-19," "Method For Treating And Curing Covid-19 Infection By Utilizing Radiofrequency Extracorporeally To Eradicate The Virus," and "Medication For The Reduction Of Morbidity And Mortality In Persons Infected By Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19 Virus)." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

