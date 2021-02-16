100% of Surveyed Customers Are Willing to Recommend Open Systems' SD-WAN Solution to Others Based on 13 Reviews as of 31 December 2020

Open Systems, the preeminent cybersecurity and networking provider for the enterprise cloud, today announced that it received second highest ratings in the just-released February 2021 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": WAN Edge Infrastructure report. Gartner explains that "wide area network (WAN) edge infrastructure enables network connectivity from distributed enterprise locations to access resources in private and public data centers and the cloud." The research and advisory firm recognized 10 vendors for the report.

Gartner Peer Insights reported that Open Systems' customers assigned the company an overall rating of 4.9 on its 5.0 scale based on 14 reviews as of 31 December 2020. The overall rating is a measure of how satisfied existing customers are with a vendor's product. Open Systems also was the only company in the report that received a "100% willingness to recommend" rating.

"We are proud to see that our customers shared with Gartner Peer Insights their high level of satisfaction with the Open Systems solution, as our company strives to deliver a cybersecurity experience beyond expectations," said Open Systems CEO Jeff Brown. "Our 100% willingness-to-recommend rating also suggests that Open Systems customers are willing to stand behind their word, and turn into advocates."

Here is a sampling of the Gartner Peer Insights user reviews which is the basis for the rankings:

"I couldn't be more satisfied with the SD-WAN service provided by Open Systems. Deploying Open Systems' SD-WAN and their information security solutions has been a walk in the park with the excellent support and help from our service manager and the whole team [at] Open Systems."

"Open Systems has a great product that is easy to manage and maintain . I can also say the support team is capable and responds always with the speed and quality that our business demands."

"Open Systems is a trusted partner, and we are happy to pilot our digital journey with them. Open Systems made it easy for us to operate our network and security architecture with state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled customer experience."

Open Systems' inclusion in this Gartner Peer Insights report comes in the wake of it being named a Sample Vendor in the secure access service edge (SASE) category in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Network Security, 2020 report, the Gartner Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, 2020 report and the Gartner Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security, 2020 report.

For more than 30 years, Open Systems has continually developed and improved the platform underlying its managed SD-WAN service, which has been deployed approximately 10,000 times by major enterprises and non-profit organizations in 184 countries. This proven platform is also the foundation of Open Systems' MDR and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) managed services, and is complemented by the company's world-class NOCs/SOCs and 24x7 "white glove" support from a staff of trained security and networking experts with over 500 years of combined experience.

Gartner disclaimers:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Open Systems

Open Systems is a secure access service edge (SASE) pioneer supporting enterprises in their digital transformation journey. Our cloud-delivered Secure SD-WAN and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services unify security and comprehensive networking capabilities, enabling organizations to connect their clouds, branches, applications and users anywhere in the world, in a secure and agile way. Open Systems' service delivery platform combines AIOps and automation with 24x7 experts to deliver immediate peace of mind and future-proof business-critical infrastructure. More information is available at open-systems.com

