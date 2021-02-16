Leading global defense technology company, RADA, signs letter of intent to invest $3M in RadSee

RadSee Technologies Ltd. announced the availability of the automotive industry's first 4D imaging radar for ADAS and autonomous vehicles able to deliver ultra-high performance and scalability to OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers at up to one-third the cost of previous solutions. By combining the company's algorithms and patented antenna and system architecture with 77GHz commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components, RadSee eliminates development risk as well as the usual trade-off between cost and performance.

RadSee's 4D imaging radar was designed to deliver cutting-edge performance without the usual tradeoffs. (Photo: Business Wire)

The relevance of the company's game-changing approach to automotive radar was emphasized last week when RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., (Nasdaq: RADA, TASE: RADA) announced its intent to make a $3M investment in RadSee. RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions.

The RadSee platform scales to accommodate different autonomy levels standard, premium and LiDAR-like that are easily integrated, enabling widespread adoption across the entire spectrum of current and future automotive requirements. RadSee's technology is available for immediate integration into current ADAS design cycles as well as emerging autonomous vehicles.

Features and benefits of the RadSee 4D automotive imaging radar include:

Scalable, portable and flexible for quick time-to-market

Processor-agnostic, automotive-grade COTS implementations (unlike competing ASIC approaches)

400-meter range

Angular resolution of 0.25°

Static and dynamic object detection in a 120° field of view

Complete flexibility to fit into existing Tier 1 and OEM systems

Dramatically reduced development risks

Small form-factor architecture for easy and elegant design integration

"The automotive radar industry, poised to a market increase to above $10 billion by 2025*, is eager for an innovative solution to make 4D imaging radar happen, but still the cost matters," asserts Cédric Malaquin, Technology Market Analyst at Yole Développement. "An approach combining cost effective off-the-shelf automotive grade components with cutting-edge performance, is likely to be a winning solution. At Yole, we track the many alternatives, analyze their strengths and drawbacks and deliver a comprehensive and accurate vision of this industry."

As a key safety feature, automotive cameras alone are unreliable when driving conditions are dark or glaringly bright, or when the weather is bad, and LiDAR remains prohibitively expensive. Radar, however, is proven effective under any conditions using radio-frequency transmitters and receivers to accurately determine the shape, size, and movement of all objects in view, no matter the environmental conditions.

"With constant progress in ADAS, and direct feedback from key automotive industry players, the need for affordable, high-accuracy radars has never been greater," said RadSee Co-founder and CEO, Arnon Afgin. "Our team focused on developing a radar solution that specifically addresses cost and risk the key obstacles to widespread adoption by OEMs and Tier 1s."

Co-founder and CSO Dr. Dani Raphaeli added, "Industry-leading performance has historically come with a high price tag plus significant development complexities and risks. In contrast, RadSee's radar technology eliminates the usual trade-offs between cost, risk and performance, making widespread adoption of 77GHz radars a real possibility for the first time."

Interested OEMs and Tier-1s may contact RadSee directly for more information and design consultation.

*Source: Status of the Radar Industry: Players, Applications and Technology Trends report, Yole Développement, 2020

About RadSee

RadSee developed the first 4D imaging radar for the automotive industry to deliver outstanding performance at a low cost. The radar's unique architecture uses off-the-shelf components and patented technology to provide scalable industry-leading performance and flexibility to fit into existing Tier 1 and OEM systems, at a cost that allows for large-scale adoption into ADAS and autonomous driving systems. Based in Herzliya, Israel, the RadSee engineering and leadership team has decades of automotive, electrical, and algorithmic experience, and more than 50 registered patents. More information can be found at https://radsee.com/. Follow RadSee on LinkedIn or email info@radsee.com.

