Norwalk, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - News Direct has entered into a global distribution agreement with The Associated Press that enables its clients to send text releases and multimedia content to thousands of leading print and broadcast media, online sites, and other agenda-setting recipients worldwide.

The agreement provides News Direct with access to AP's North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa networks. "AP's huge global footprint provides the backbone of our international network," noted News Direct Founder & CEO, Gregg Castano. "No other newswire has broader global reach via the AP, or access to more of its distribution platforms. This agreement illustrates our commitment to being a premier service provider."

News Direct content will be available via AP Newsroom, the editorial content management system used by AP members and subscribers, as well as the AP News app and apnews.com, the news agency's popular consumer-facing app and online platforms.

In addition to reaching scores of international and national news agencies via its AP relationship, News Direct will be announcing major bilateral distribution agreements with many of the world's leading news services in the near future.

News Direct seeks to disrupt the traditional commercial newswire model by introducing flat rate pricing for international distributions - inclusive of human prepared translations - similar to its North American rate structure. Under this ground-breaking approach, all non-U.S. distribution orders are priced at a flat rate that correlates to the specific regions or countries targeted, including full global distribution. While this alone is a major break from long-standing newswire pricing models, News Direct goes a major step further by including full translations in select distributions as part of that flat rate. This allows PR professionals to broaden their international reach and increase the frequency of their distributions due to the predictable, transparent and economical pricing strategy pioneered by News Direct.

News Direct provides news and content distribution for PR, IR, Corporate Communications and Marketing professionals. Our platform delivers a completely-reimagined, intuitive workflow, industry-leading security, transparent, flat-rate pricing and actionable analytics. Further, News Direct has deployed an array of innovation including advanced automation, isolation cloud technology and custom software for the most dynamic, efficient and flexible platform available today. To learn more visit newsdirect.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org

