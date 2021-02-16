Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been engaged by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. ("Fortuna") to create exploration prospectivity maps and 3-D targets for one of its mines.

GoldSpot will process, integrate, and interpret underground and exploration drilling data in the region, using its proprietary combination of geoscience, data analytics and artificial intelligence algorithms. The work program will include data QA/QC and compilation; geochemical interpretations; geophysical interpretations and inversions; 3D data treatment and modeling; and conventional and machine learning target generation. The objective of GoldSpot's engagement will be to assist with exploration targeting on both a local scale and a regional scale.

Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois, CEO of GoldSpot, stated, "GoldSpot's consultancy services arm continues to grow, as shown by its continued engagement by top-tier miners and explorers. Our revenue pipeline is growing, and commitments from companies like Fortuna Silver validate the need and value of our technology for exploration and mine target generation. These successes ensure we retain our place as the leader in this field."

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) is a technology services company in mineral exploration. GoldSpot is a leading team of expert scientists who merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that transform the mineral discovery process. In the race to make discoveries, GoldSpot produces Smart Targets and advanced geological modelling to save time, reduce costs and provide accurate results.

