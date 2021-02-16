Cannonau Corporation Launches New CBD Website

Cannonau Corp. Debuts the Market with Premium Full Spectrum CBD Products which Focus on Quality and Purity

SKANEATELES, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Cannonau Corp (OTC PINK:CNNC) announces today the launching of its website which is devoted to offering a range of high quality CBD products to meet a person's every need.

The website https://shop.cannonau.biz offers CBD products including CBD relief rubs for easing tough aches; oral sprays for a convenient on-the-go way to get your daily CBD; tinctures which can be used orally or in your favorite food or beverage; as well as a pet care line of CBD specifically designed for your four-legged loved ones. All of the products are made using the highest quality full spectrum CBD oil manufactured from US industrial hemp that is non-GMO and grown organically. Cannonau Corp is committed to selling only high-quality and reliable products.

"We are excited to launch this new website and share this resource with others," said Carmen Carbona, CEO of Cannonau Corp. "The website provides individuals with natural and healthy choices."

It is the mission of Cannonau Corp. to produce high-quality, pure, and 100% natural cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company takes pride in offering to the public pure full spectrum products that they stand behind with complete transparency. As CBD continues to be recognized for its many therapeutic qualities, Cannonau Corp. strives to educate the world on its natural and effective benefits and help them live a happier and healthier life.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cannonau Corporation's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Cannonau Corp undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact: info@cannonau.biz

SOURCE: Cannonau Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629774/Cannonau-Corporation-Launches-New-CBD-Website