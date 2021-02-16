ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.: Arca Continental Announces EBITDA Growth Of 7.7% With Revenue Up 3% In 4Q20

MONTERREY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:AC*) ("Arca Continental" or "AC"), the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, announced its results for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2020 ("4Q20" and "12M20").

Table 1: Financial Highlights

4Q20 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales reached Ps. 42,665 million, up 3%.

EBITDA totaled Ps. 8,633 million for a margin of 20.2%, representing an increase of 7.7%.

Net Income came in at Ps. 2,519 million, representing a margin of 5.9%.

12M20 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales increased 4% to Ps. 169,314 million.

EBITDA totaled Ps. 32,147 million, 5.7% higher than 2019 for a margin of 19%.

Net Income reached Ps. 10,276 million for a margin of 6.1%.

COMMENTS FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

"The combination of our scale, product portfolio, commercial platform, innovation and most importantly our great team of associates, allowed us to rise up and face one of the most challenging years in the history of the company. We delivered outstanding results, growing our sales and EBITDA by 4% and 5.7%, respectively, while expanding EBITDA margin by 30 basis points. Furthermore, we protected our profitability and future growth prospects, while strengthening all areas of business, particularly digital platforms, operating capabilities, and sustainability." said Arturo Gutiérrez, CEO of Arca Continental.

"For 2021, we are committed to reinforcing our results, by focusing on our execution at the point of sale, operational discipline, and liquidity, and as always, seeking to exceed customer and consumer expectations." he added.

ESG

Arca Continental was ratified for the second consecutive year as a part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Latin America, reporting relevant progress in environmental and social indicators. The DJSI, in conjunction with S&P, specializes in evaluating the performance and environmental, social, and corporate governance management of companies, as pioneers in this area and the greatest reference point in the world to evaluate sustainable corporate practices.

In Argentina, we were recognized by the United Nations WOMEN for our work in promoting gender equality through internal initiatives and within the communities in which we operate. The award was given for our fulfillment of the Gender Equity Action Plan, for aligning company initiatives to the "Win-Win: Gender Equity is Good Business" program, implementing the 2020 "Drive Your Business" program to prevent gender violence and the realization of an organizational mapping to identify the percentage of women in the organization.

The Mexican Stock Exchange announced that AC will continue to be part of the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index by complying with the best international practices in matters of social and environmental responsibility and corporate governance.

RECENT EVENTS

On December 23, 2020, Arca Continental paid an extraordinary cash dividend of Ps. 1.00 per share, in one single payment, equivalent to a total amount of Ps. 1,764 million. Including this extraordinary dividend, the payout ratio for 2020 was approximately 94%.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Arca Continental will host a conference call on February 16, 2021 to discuss these results at 10:00 am Mexico/Monterrey time / 11:00 am New York time. A live webcast of this event will be available at www.arcacontal.com or connect via telephone.

To participate, please dial:

+1-877-712-5080 (U.S. participants)

+1-334-245-3009 (International participants)

0-1-800-062-2650 (Mexico participants)

Passcode: 36151

Note: The full earnings release and information in the financial tables are available for download in MS Excel format at the following link: http://www.arcacontal.com/investors/financial-reports.aspx

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental produces, distributes, and markets beverages under The Coca-Cola Company brand, as well as snacks under the Bokados brand in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United States. With an outstanding history spanning more than 95 years, Arca Continental is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, and one of the largest in the world. Through its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves more than 123 million people in the Northern and Western regions in Mexico, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, in the Northern region of Argentina, and in the Southwestern United States. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "AC". For more information about Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com

This material may contain forward-looking statements regarding Arca Continental and its subsidiaries based on management's expectations. This information as well as statements regarding future events and expectations is subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as factors that could cause the results, performance, and achievements of the Company to differ at any time. Such factors include changes in the general economic, political, governmental, and commercial conditions both domestically and globally, as well as variations in interest rates, inflation rates, exchange rate volatility, tax rates, the demand for and the price of carbonated beverages, water, and the price of sugar and other raw materials used in the production of sparkling beverages, weather conditions and various others. As a result of these risks and factors, actual results could be materially different from the estimates provided; therefore, Arca Continental does not accept responsibility for any variations or for the information provided by official sources.

SOURCE: ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629908/Arca-Continental-Announces-EBITDA-Growth-Of-77-With-Revenue-Up-3-In-4Q20