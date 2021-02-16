How Demand for High Precision Cardiac Diagnostic is Spurring Growth of Electrophysiology Market: Future Market Insights Report Analysis

Market players are focusing on capacity expansion to attain a competitive edge

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Future Market Insights: FMI states in its recent study on the electrophysiology-market that the market will record an impressive CAGR of 12.7% through 2030. Demand for Electrophysiology is anticipated to continue surging due to the rise in the geriatric population.

"Manufacturers are focusing on alleviating issues associated with the conventional cardiac ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, cardiac mapping machine, and access devices. The electrophysiology market has been introduced with next-generation electrophysiology devices, loaded with advanced features that offer elevated safety and precision.." says the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12402

Electrophysiology Market - Important Highlights

During the forecast era, the ablation catheters are anticipated to see a surge in adoption due to their high efficiency in destroying the arrhythmic cardiac tissues.

The leading share of atrial fibrillation was 48 percent in 2020 and the share is projected to rise further to 52.6 percent in 2030.

According to FMI, thanks to its sophisticated electrophysiology laboratory services, hospitals hold a large share of the electrophysiology industry.

North America is expected to remain a prominent regional market for Electrophysiology.

Electrophysiology Market - Drivers

Favorable government policies and investments in the healthcare sector are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market.

Manufacturers are increasing including next-generation and smart technologies, which is boosting the growth of the market

The rapid increase in cardiac diseases is one of the key drivers of the market.

Electrophysiology Market - Restraints

Hindrance in the Electrophysiology supply chain due to COVID-19 is causing hindrance in the growth of the market.

Strict government guidelines about the safety of the devices are creating growth deterrents.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12402

COVID-19 Impact on Electrophysiology Market

During this time there has been a disruption in the supply and demand chain which has caused an impact on the revenue of Electrophysiology in a negative way. The pandemic triggered unprecedented economic casualties and disrupted many treatments for cardiac and electrophysiology. The pandemic has led to a decrease in the patient's flow in the hospitals, and doctor chambers. This has caused a reduction in the number of cardio surgeries and that in turn has affected the Electrophysiology market. However, this is estimated to be a temporary effect and the market is expected to have a turnaround with the stabilization of economy.

Competitive Landscape

The Electrophysiology market players are leaning towards the expansion of the production facilities besides opting for strategic collaborations to attain a competitive edge. Several electrophysiology instruments equipped with innovative technology have appeared on the market. For example, Medtronic Plc was found to have an active venture in the acceptance and launch of more than 12 of its patented electrophysiology catheters and other instruments in Indonesia, Uzbekistan, and two catheters in Australia, from 2017 to 2020. Some of the prominent players listed in the global Electrophysiology market analysis include Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson (Biosense Webster, Inc.), Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Japan Lifeline, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Electrophysiology market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product type (Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices, Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters, Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters), indication(Atrial Fibrillation, Atrial Flutter, Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW), Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12402

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Market Background

4.1. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

procedures.

4.3. Market Dynamics

5. COVID19 Crisis Analysis

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-12402

Explore FMI's Coverage of the healthcare Industry

Pharmaceutical intermediates market: Get insights on the pharmaceutical intermediates market through FMI's report covering detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis for projection period 2020-2030.

Autoclave Market: FMI's exhaustive study on the autoclaves market covers the latest trends, innovations, key players, and popular strategies for the period 2020-2030.

Microbial Therapeutic Products Market: Obtain detailed analysis on the microbial therapeutic products market through FMI's report covering competitive analysis, key regions, and segmental analysis for 2020-2030.

About Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centres in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com|

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/electrophysiology-market

Press Release: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/electrophysiology-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629892/How-Demand-for-High-Precision-Cardiac-Diagnostic-is-Spurring-Growth-of-Electrophysiology-Market-Future-Market-Insights-Report-Analysis