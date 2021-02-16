US Nuclear Corp.: Signing of Historic LOI for Mining Expedition to the Moon to Extract Rare and Valuable Isotopes

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / US Nuclear Corp (OTCQB:UCLE) and Solar System Resources Corporation in Poland signed a historic transatlantic agreement for the supply of the desperately rare helium-3 isotope from deposits located on the moon.

Helium-3 is humanity's hope for cheap, ecological fusion energy without the production of radioactive wastes. It is estimated that 200 tons of helium-3 would be enough to meet the global annual energy needs of all mankind without producing greenhouse gases or pollution and without burdensome social austerities and sacrifices - unlimited, cheap, clean, green energy.

Helium-3 finds many other uses beyond the energy sector, such as in research, cryogenics, quantum computers, MRI lung imaging, and nuclear spacecraft propulsion. It is also essential for the operation of security systems used to detect smuggling of fissile materials, which are utilized at airports and border crossing points around the world. It is worth mentioning that after the attacks of September 11, 2001, the demand for this isotope increased dramatically, as did its price.

In the signed Letter of Intent, Solar System Resource Corporation Sp. z o. o. will deliver 500 kg (0.55 ton) of the helium-3 isotope by 2028-32, and US Nuclear Corp. will receive this delivery. The companies did not disclose the agreed price, but the current market price for helium-3 is 16.6 B$/ton.

It is estimated that 1 kg of helium-3 in nuclear fusion with 0.65 kg of deuterium will provide about 19 MW of energy throughout the year, which means that 500 kg of helium-3 can produce 5 GW of clean, ecological energy 24 hours a day for one year for a major city (3+ million inhabitants). The value of the electricity produced would exceed 11 billion USD.

The helium-3 isotope is found in very small amounts in natural helium, but there is little natural helium on Earth, and furthermore, it is not economical to produce this isotope from natural helium. All of the helium-3 resources we have on Earth are a by-product of nuclear weapons maintenance, which can theoretically provide about 300 kg of helium-3 and thus still produce about 15 kg of helium-3 per year. The total supply of strategic helium-3 in the US is about 29 kg, and another 187 kg has been mixed with stored natural gas - these resources are not renewable. The bottom line is that there is a large shortage of helium-3 on Earth, and with the current supply allocated for border security, there is none leftover for other uses. However, helium-3 is 100 million more times abundant on the Moon where it has been captured over billions of years from solar winds. Furthermore, it is a renewable resource - the solar wind is constantly depositing helium-3.

US Nuclear Corp. is an American nuclear corporation that is a spin-off of the Manhattan Project. The company acquired shares in Magneto-Inertial Fusion Technologies, Inc. (MIFTI) with which MIFTEC is affiliated. MIFTI and MIFTEC are sister companies under the same management and are developing and using the same "staged Z-PINCH fusion technology" for different applications and markets. MIFTI is developing thermonuclear fusion energy to power cities, transportation, space vehicles, military vehicles, and ships from fusion, while MIFTEC is developing a fusion-based generator for the abundant production of low-cost medical isotopes, which are currently in very short supply.

Solar System Resources Corporation Sp. z o. o. is a young, dynamic space mining company from Krakow in Poland, with the ambition to become a global American-Polish company that conducts localization and in-situ verification of space resources, and then their exploitation. The company is not afraid of challenges, it operates unconventionally and tries, above all, to create a market here on Earth for space raw materials, products, and technologies, and to identify the needs of earthly industrial recipients. Solar System Resources Corporation is focused on hard business and commercial space missions. The company is actively lobbying for stronger cooperation between Poland and the US, NASA, Poland's accession to the Artemis program and Artemis Accords, as well as stronger involvement of the European Union in the exploitation of space resources in cooperation with the US. The company is open to cooperation with partners from all over the world.

