Effectively Wipe Selected Files on SSD with BCWipe Enterprise Edition

Jetico, developer of best-in-class data wiping software, announced today the new release of BCWipe Enterprise Edition. By using a web browser, administrators are empowered with a remote data wipe feature for selected files on both HDD and SSD, boosting security of working from home.

"Most of us are now quite familiar with working remotely, but being away from the office comes with increased security risks," explains Jetico CEO Michael Waksman. "The new BCWipe Enterprise Edition was designed with this problem in mind. Our solution empowers administrators to manage and control wiping of selected files from the comfort of their homes."

BCWipe Enterprise Edition's remote data wipe feature allows administrators to run wiping tasks by using a simple web browser. Client workstations and computers with the Jetico Central Manager (JCM) Console securely communicate with the JCM Server by relying on the encrypted HTTPS protocol.

In addition, wiping tasks on SSD can be performed more efficiently than ever with BCWipe's Reserved Space Manager. This innovative feature can be remotely enabled on client workstations by Jetico Central Manager administrators.

"There's a myth that wiping all traces of an individual file isn't possible on SSD," says Waksman. "Not only does BCWipe make this possible, but users can also wipe free space more efficiently. Jetico's innovative Reserved Space Manager will save significant time for wiping free space by preserving previously wiped space in a clean state."

Among the new features of BCWipe Enterprise Edition includes role-based access control, which administrators can set up to share responsibilities and assign access to the JCM Console based on a person's role.

Administrators will also have more in-depth control over the entire wiping process, from discovery to reporting. The progress of wiping tasks is seen in real time and logs can be viewed for any running or completed tasks. This technical advantage will provide admins with detailed information on every PC with wiping-related stats.

Jetico has been trusted by some of the world's top security organizations for over 20 years, such as the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Energy. Using military-standard procedures to wipe files beyond forensic recovery, such as in response to classified data spills, BCWipe ensures data remains confidential and users comply with all relevant privacy regulations. Learn more by visiting www.jetico.com/bcwipe-enterprise or contact us to get a free trial.

About Jetico

Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

