Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung - Megachance!? Ad-hoc: Das ist der ganz große Durchbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZCL ISIN: US62857J2015 Ticker-Symbol: 0M61 
Stuttgart
16.02.21
08:10 Uhr
11,900 Euro
-2,200
-15,60 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYOMO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYOMO INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MYOMO
MYOMO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MYOMO INC11,900-15,60 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.